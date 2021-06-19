You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Bible verse

"You adulteresses, do you not know that friendship with the world is hostility toward God? Therefore whoever wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God."

James 4:4

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

"You adulteresses, do you not know that friendship with the world is hostility toward God? Therefore whoever wants to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God."

James 4:4

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business