Today's Bible verse

“The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David!’ ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’ ‘Hosanna in the highest heaven!’”

— Matthew 21:9

Today's Bible verse

“The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, ‘Hosanna to the Son of David!’ ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’ ‘Hosanna in the highest heaven!’”

— Matthew 21:9

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business