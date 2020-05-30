Today's Bible verse

“But from everlasting to everlasting the Lord’s love is with those who fear him, and his righteousness with their children’s children.”

— Psalm 103:17

Today's Bible verse

“But from everlasting to everlasting the Lord’s love is with those who fear him, and his righteousness with their children’s children.”

— Psalm 103:17

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business