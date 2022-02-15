Today's Bible verse Feb 15, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “Do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.”Philippians 2:3 Recommended for You Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More Today's Bible verse Feb 15, 2022 31 min ago Comments “Do nothing from rivalry or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.”Philippians 2:3 Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMemorial set Thursday for well-known Longview homeless manCFP Board Imposes Interim Suspension on James Iannazzo of Southport, ConnecticutOfficials ID man possibly killed by pit bull in Gregg CountyPHOTOS: Homeless man remembered at Longview memorial serviceTexas AG Paxton files lawsuit in Marshall aginst Facebook’s parent company over use of facial recognition techLongview man charged in death of grandfather back in jail; bond set at $2.5MBest Penny Stocks to Buy as January Ends? 4 to WatchMontana regulators stick with coal as utilities move onTSWA Class 4A All-State Football TeamVia Italia offering fresh, made-from-scratch menu in White Oak Images Videos Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Follow us on Twitter Tweets by newsjournal Latest e-Edition The Longview News-Journal The Longview News-Journal Click to see video of How to Use the E-edition Featured Businesses Longview News-Journal 320 E Methvin St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)237-7777 Website Wet Pets N Critters 103 W Loop 281, Longview , TX 75605 +1(903)663-1012 Bodacious - 6th st. 904 N 6th St., Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)753-2714 Website Menu Jones Communication 4912 FM 2208, Longview, TX 75605 +1(866)821-9654 Website Maness Furniture 225 E Cotton St, Longview, TX 75601 +1(903)757-4323 Website Newk's Eatery 110 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 +1(903)753-7000 Website Menu Find a local business