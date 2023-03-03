Bowden: Texans support free market — not government overregulation

A robust economy sees plenty of competition with limited government intervention — something most Texas families and businesses support.
I am the Gregg County Republican Party chairman and, in that role, I am constantly working to ensure the leaders we elect share our same core values, which are rooted in free enterprise. Texans are lucky to have lawmakers who work daily to preserve our open markets.
Unfortunately, some leaders in Washington are threatening our economic prosperity with legislation that will overextend the regulatory powers of the Federal Trade Commission and allow the agency to oversee the operations of private businesses.
The Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act was created under the false context that it would save families money on prescription drugs, but in reality, it’s just another power ploy by the FTC and will actually raise prescription drug costs.
Thankfully, one Texas lawmaker has already raised concerns over the FTC and what this bill would mean for our industries. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in his prepared remarks during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on the bill:
“The bill before us from Senator Grassley and Cantwell, the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, would give the FTC substantial regulatory power over PBMs. … I worked at the FTC, and I can tell you that with the agency’s overreach and activism — which will be difficult to sustain in court — it’s no surprise that FTC staff morale has dramatically dropped. And so, I will approach any bill to expand FTC powers, including this one, with extreme caution, especially now that there will be NO Republican commissioners.”
Cruz is referencing the recent announcement of Christine Wilson’s departure from the FTC, who served as the only counterbalance to the Democrat-riddled agency. With her resignation, the FTC will now be able to unleash its full wrath against American businesses.
The Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act will undoubtedly be another overreach of power for the FTC. There’s a common phrase, “if you give a mouse a cookie,” that perfectly exemplifies what this bill would mean.
Giving the FTC any additional power will inevitably allow them to go overboard and control any business, regardless of the industry. This type of government regulation would be a direct blow to businesses and Americans everywhere.
We have already lost the only Republican on the commission. It’s now up to Congress to ensure the FTC does not get any more power. Cruz was right to express his concerns over the FTC and what the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act would mean for our economy.
It’s time we stand up to dangerous government overreach by the Biden administration and get our country back to the days when consumers truly came first.
We need Texas’ elected officials to stand against this bill before the FTC does more harm to our economy and consumers.
I am certain legislators representing Texas in Washington will do the right thing for our families and businesses by opposing the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act.