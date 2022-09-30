Brick: LHS Class of '57: Memories of 'the way we were'

“Memories light the corners of my mind
Misty water-colored memories of the way we were
Scattered pictures
of the smiles we left behind
Smiles we gave to one another
for the way we were
Can it be that it was all so simple then?
Or has time rewritten every line?
… if we had the chance to do it all again,
Tell me, would we?
Could we?”
— Marvin Hamlisch, “The Way We Were”
As the Longview High School Class of 1957 gathers for its 65th class reunion, we will share memories of “the way we were” — including memories of our classmates who are no longer with us and of the smiles they left behind.
We will also share memories of our teachers who taught us much more than the alphabet or algebra. We will remember those like Udo Jansen, who taught us that Shakespeare may have been the greatest of all his characters. And Addijo Williams, who taught us to see the wonders of life … in our everyday activities as well as in a biology lab.
While C.C. Turner and Helen Anderson taught us that there was an order and a beauty in algebra, and English grammar could actually help us develop the ability to think clearly and solve the problems we would face in life.
And we will remember our parents who, having survived the Great Depression and World War II, found the time and resources to support public education in Longview and provide us with the opportunities many of them had not had — time to stay in school through high school and beyond in many cases.
All of these memories, and so many more, “will light the corners of our minds.“ And we will wonder, “if we had the chance to do it all again … would we? Could we?”
We lived in such a different time before television and computers and cell phones took over our lives. Time seemed to pass much slower back then. We spent hours talking to each other before school, during lunch and recess, as we passed handwritten notes to set up “dates.” Some “went steady,” and others just “dated.” Many Friday and Saturday nights were spent “hanging out” at Meyer’s Malt Shop or at someone’s home playing 45rpm records for a “sock hop.”
We knew of the larger world, but though we dutifully “ducked” under our desks for atomic bomb drills, that world seemed far away.
Our families and our local community still formed the basis of our world, and even though the Korean War and rock ‘n’ roll had begun to “rock” our world, we were still closer to the security of the lives we knew after WWII than we were to the world we would come to know in the 1960s, when, as Elvis predicted, things would be “All Shook Up.”
We face a far different world today filled with technology we only envisioned in Dick Tracy cartoons. But we also know that warm, happy time we once knew is still a part of all we are today, and we can only say as sincerely as possible, “Thank you,” to those who gave us that world and to so many who shared it with us.
We will always be grateful for “These Moments to Remember”:
“Though summer turns to winter
And the present disappears
The laughter we were glad to share
Will echo through the years”
So, as we gather Oct. 14 and 15 for the 65th reunion of the Class of 1957, we will pause to remember those who shared these years with us, and we will honor our families, our teachers, and our community who built Longview ISD and all of those who have “made it so strong.”
And we will end our reunion as we have all the ones before with the singing of our school song, written by the first Lobo band director, Leonard Fulkerson in 1936, in the midst of the Great Depression.
“All hail to dear old Longview High School,
We pledge you honor today.
We will tell the world that your honor will stay.
All hail to those who came before us, and made you so strong.
We will never falter or do you wrong.”