Coggins: Long-term prosperity depends on short-term sacrifices

No community is immune to COVID-19. In ways big and small, we are all suffering from it. We are anxious to turn the chapter on this time and get back to life as we knew it. We want to see our extended family members, visit with friends, travel freely, and simply return to our regular routines. Those days are coming, but unfortunately, they aren’t here yet.
I am deeply proud of our Eastman team members, those at our plant sites who continue to safely run our operations during this crisis and those also working from home. Like so many others throughout our region, our people continue to give their all while managing the stress of living through this themselves.
Though it is a hard fight, it is winnable. Social distancing and other measures are making a difference — the curve is flattening. Because of your diligence, the number of cases in our community is lower than the state average and that of many other parts of the country. Thank you for all you are doing to help keep our communities safe and our residents healthy.
As we begin to take steps to reopen the Texas economy, we need everyone to keep up the fight. Practice social distancing and enhanced personal hygiene. Limit yourself to only critical errands. Limit interaction to your immediate household members. Call your medical provider if you experience symptoms. These simple actions are literally saving lives and bringing us closer to ending this crisis.
Here in Longview, we have hundreds of team members who show up each day to make the materials needed to fight this virus. Globally, well over 10,000 people pass through our gates on a weekly basis and contribute towards keeping our assets in operation. Our materials go into applications such as medical equipment, safety supplies and medicines. We are grateful to them and their loved ones for their dedication and commitment and are doing everything we can to ensure their safety.
We know that the practical expression of that gratitude starts with the choices that we make every day to stay home and help reduce the spread of infection.
People’s health is our primary concern, but we also need a healthy economy. Right now, people are hurting as local businesses are closed, services are unavailable and large segments of commerce as we knew it have been halted. As much as anyone, we at Eastman want the country and our communities to fully get back to work, but only when we can we do it safely and responsibly.
All of us have a shared responsibility to preserve the health of our community. We are asking everyone to have patience and continue pulling together as a region in order to avoid further spread of this virus here at home. We must be careful to maintain our diligence on the actions we have taken to prevent the spread of the virus for the sake of all employees, families and community members — particularly those at higher risk of complications. We also want to avoid a second surge of infections that would prolong the disruption to our local businesses. Our long-term prosperity as a region depends upon our commitment to these short-term sacrifices.
We are all looking forward to the day when this virus has been defeated and our nation and communities are thriving once again. That day is coming, and with your continued help, we can make sure that it arrives sooner rather than later.
We are all in this together. Our sincere thanks go to all of you, our neighbors and friends, for your continued support in the fight.