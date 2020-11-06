Congressman Louie Gohmert spent the weeks leading up to the election going to events in East Texas, from veterans events to the Texas Minority Coalition awards banquet.
He wasn’t quite campaigning, and maybe he was confident he would win re-election Tuesday for his 1st Congressional District seat, which he did.
But on Friday, Louie was no longer in East Texas or his hometown of Tyler. He was tweeting a selfie from downtown Philadelphia.
Gohmert said on Twitter, “I’m in Philly where voter fraud is rampant. Where’s the Justice Department???” He followed it with a “count every legal vote” hashtag.
Why would Louie go to Philadelphia where Pennsylvania was about to flip to former Vice President Joe Biden, locking up the presidency over incumbent Donald Trump?
Because most of us told him to do just that.
While Biden holds an electoral college and popular vote lead over Trump in the nation and Trump only beat Biden 52.2% to 46.4% in Texas, it was different where Gohmert gathers votes.
In Smith County, Trump received 68.8% of the votes; Biden, 29.4%; and other, 1.68%. In Gregg County, Trump had 67.8% of the votes to 30.75% for Biden and 1.39% to others.
As for Gohmert? He received 72.6% of the votes compared with 27.4% for his Democratic challenger.
You can’t blame this on, “Well, everyone just votes Republican” or “nobody runs.”
On Election Night, Bryan Hughes (state Senate District 1 winner) and Matt Schaefer (state House District 6 winner) both had the same message: The Democrats ran a smart race.
Hughes said “For many years now, there was not a really serious active Democratic campaign on a large scale, but this time it was different. There were talented candidates, and they were funded and worked hard, worked smart and ran really good campaigns which makes the victory all the sweeter.”
Gohmert’s challenger, Hank Gilbert, received a financial bump in campaigning after a violent incident in Tyler on the square during an event. He ran TV ads and campaigned hard.
But lost.
Gohmert knows Trump’s support in East Texas and he knows his support in East Texas. He wants every legal vote counted, he said. Do we elect someone to not want to win? Of course not.
Trump may be making unfounded claims of voter fraud, but Louie went to Philly to show Trump, and his supporters, he has Trump’s back. We already knew that.
The 29% who voted against Gohmert are not pleased he is in Philadelphia right now.
And who knows, by the time you read this, Gohmert might not be pleased to be there. After all, Philadelphia might be called the “City of Brotherly Love,” but also they are also the city that threw snowballs at Santa Claus.