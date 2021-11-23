On a ride in New York City from Penn Station to Astoria, I got into a conversation with my driver.
He was a young fellow from Jordan, with lightly accented English. We talked about children; I told him about all the kinds of kids I’d taught in my career, their strengths and needs.
Like a good driver, he let me do most of the talking, but he inserted one memorable comment. He said something about being grateful to America for letting people like him change their lives and raise their families in peace and safety.
I thought immediately about all the strident voices who will tell you all day long what’s wrong with this country. He sounded sincere, and at the end of the ride I gave him a good tip.
It’s been twelve years now that I’ve had the great privilege to write these columns, and almost every year I try to say something at Thanksgiving about gratitude.
Psychologists tell us that the ability to feel and to express gratitude is strongly associated with people’s assessment of their own happiness. Perhaps it’s my own confirmation bias kicking in, but that insight has struck home in my own life and in looking at others’.
Thanksgiving is supposed to be an expression of our gratitude for the good things in life, particularly family. Some years back an Oxford don told me that British families don’t have a time when everybody in the extended family gathers over a meal.
If Christmas is the most nostalgic holiday, Thanksgiving is the one devoted most to family. It’s not always sentimental, though.
Thanksgiving is the time you need to deal with that uncle who insists on wearing his MAGA cap to the outdoor turkey fry, or your niece wearing the BLM shirt bringing along her new girlfriend. If everybody is grateful enough, and still loves each other, it all seems to work out.
My mother would put on a traditional spread of turkey and pan-baked cornbread dressing. Sometimes she’d get exasperated cooking, and she’d use language salty as the giblet gravy, but after we sat down and said grace, she would sigh with pleasure over her children and she’d invariably say, “I sure wish Chachee was here,” referring to a daughter living far away.
This year I’ve been grateful to meet some of my wife’s family for the first time. My Thanksgiving plans involve renting a place in Corpus Christi with her brother’s family on the holiday. On Black Friday, instead of shopping, I’ll be out on the Gulf, fishing with my own brother.
Gratitude lets you get through times when you may not be cheerful. I am constantly amazed at my wife’s mother, whose 95th birthday approaches.
She’s in assisted living now, much diminished from the woman who was an accomplished choral singer, a great cook and hostess whose invitations were eagerly accepted in her community, and whose watercolors and photographs grace the walls of many homes where I’ve been recently.
Nowadays, though she’s still herself, her memory and body are failing.
With all that, she constantly tells us how grateful she is. It’s a true blessing for her life — and for ours. She has faith in the world to come, and approaches the end with hope.
I suggest that along with faith, hope, and charity, the virtue of gratitude should be the foundation of our characters. I’m speaking from experience here, not from books.
People like to hear that others are grateful for who they are and what they’ve done. This week is a good time to say that.
I’m grateful for all y’all. Happy Thanksgiving.