Somebody posted a meme the other day that said, “When this generation gets around to writing a history of our times, it will be poorly spelled and without punctuation.”
My first response was to write, “OMG, yessss!!! And short. With emoticons and GIFs!” But I restrained myself, saving the remark for this column.
I suppose that even Millennials will need copy editors when they publish. A copy editor scours a text for all sorts of infelicities, and they report to the author, who has the ultimate decision on the final product.
Benjamin Dreyer has written a book based on his decades of experience as a copy editor. He’s not just some random guy; he’s the copy chief of Random House, so he’s literally a Random Guy.
If you have a specific question, “Garner’s Modern American Usage” can’t be beat. But it’s a reference book. Dreyer’s is something else.
“Dreyer’s English” is short, snappy, funny, and an utter delight. It may be the only book on usage that you will want to read from cover to cover.
The author deals with many aspects of writing, not just the list of commonly confused words, which he keeps brief. He also has a chapter on proper names that are commonly misspelled, like “Caesar” and “Nietzsche” and “Macbeth” (not “MacBeth).
About the actor Matthew McConaughey, Dreyer says, “His surname is impossible to spell correctly.”
He also has some helpful information on how to check on those spurious quotations by Einstein or Lincoln or Plato that bedevil the internet. Several websites can track those down, though I’ve learned that if it sounds like a modern platitude, it’s fake.
Dreyer keeps up a running commentary of humorous footnotes that show he doesn’t take himself too seriously. Neither does he try to enforce so-called rules, like not ending sentences with prepositions, splitting infinitives, or always avoiding “or not” when using the word “whether.”
One issue these days is the singular “they” to refer either to a person who can be of either gender, or none. He says, “The singular ‘they’ is not the wave of the future; it’s the wave of the present.” I used it in a paragraph earlier in this column; I hope my copy editor didn’t remove it. I’ve made my peace with it after a struggle of nearly 40 years.
Fiction also comes in for scrutiny. He goes into a digression about expressions like “‘Hello,’ he smiled.” (Sometimes direct quotes just get ugly.) He also says we should avoid writing in dialect, that what worked for Mark Twain or William Faulkner or Zora Neal Hurston will not work anymore, and may be construed as condescending or racist.
Dreyer also weighs in on what he calls the series comma, which others call the Oxford or serial comma. This is the practice of putting commas between all items in a series, as in the following sentence: I want to thank my editors, Matthew McConaughey, and Jesus. Leave the last comma out and you might think I’m being edited by an actor and the Lord.
For some irrational and unfathomable reason the Associated Press and most newspapers delete that last comma. Dreyer writes, “…everyone I’ve ever encountered in U.S. book publishing uses it.” He goes on to say, “Only godless savages eschew the series comma.”
I’ve tried more than one time to sneak in a series comma when it clarifies a sentence, when it separates independent clauses, or when I think it works. My own copy editors almost always delete it.
That’s how I know I’m being edited, and I’m thankful. I hope Matthew McConaughey and Jesus approve.