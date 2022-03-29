A young friend invited me to a screening of a new movie he’d been involved in producing. My wife and I met up with him and some other people at a theater. It turned out to be a delightful experience.
The movie is called “Apollo 10 1/2.” It was written, produced, and directed by Richard Linklater and was released at the South by Southwest film festival. It is coming out on Netflix on April first.
The movie is based on a child’s fantasy of being selected for a secret solo mission to the moon prior to the public launch of Apollo 13 in July, 1969. It also incorporates archival footage, including home movies, and it includes many details of what it was like being a kid in the ‘60s.
“Apollo 10 1/2” was filmed in a rotoscope technique. The technique, which originally involved an artist sketching from a projected image to produce a cartoon effect, is not new. It goes back as far as 1915; Walt Disney used it in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” in 1934.
It is especially well suited to making people into figures that look both real and artificial, placing them in imaginary backgrounds. Computerization has made the technique less labor-intensive, though much care goes into production.
My friend was tasked with sketching the outlines of figures so they could be painted by computer. In conversation later, he alluded to new techniques for automated illustration. He is at the intersection of graphic artistry and machine intelligence.
The movie is about a kid, Stanley, growing up in Houston during the space age in a family of six siblings. His dad is very proud of working for NASA and being involved in the space program, though only in shipping and receiving, not rocket science.
Stanley is recruited by NASA scouts because he’s very good at kickball, and he’d passed the President’s Fitness Tests two years running. He’s told he cannot tell anybody about his secret mission, including his family.
The movie is both fantasy and documentary. There are many little details that were routine back then but lost today. For example, Stan’s dad drinks Falstaff beer. I had an uncle who chose that brew, and I haven’t seen that brand in many decades.
A lot of the movie was about kids’ lives back then. Boys rode their bicycles with playing cards fastened with clothes pins so they would rub against the spokes, making a sound vaguely like an engine.
It was normal then to put half a dozen kids in the back of a borrowed pickup and drive to the beach at 70 mph. Teachers and school administrators used paddles lavishly, at least on the boys. On the baseball team, kids who made errors in practice faced a “firing squad” of three players who tried to hit them with balls.
Music and TV shows of the time bring back memories. I never watched “Dark Shadows,” but do remember “The Monkees.” Struggles with siblings over TV shows were real.
It’s a really sweet movie that brings back the era’s obsession with space. I was there — I saw Walter Cronkite interview Arthur C. Clarke on live TV.
This family-friendly movie is suitable for Boomer grandparents to watch with kids. It could spur reminiscences of growing up, tales that the younger generation could pass on many years from now.
At the end, Stanley sleeps through the moon walk. Supposedly he’s already done it. His mother remarks that memory is tricky, that someday he might “remember” he saw man walk on the moon.