I took yet another trip to the American Midwest recently for a gathering of the fine family I’ve married into.
It was also a chance for a little bit of a vacation. I’ve watched baseball recently, and I decided to catch a couple of major league games, one in Cincinnati and one in St. Louis, a city where I have never been.
The day after Aunt Hélène’s memorial service, I treated my brother-in-law to a ballgame at the Great American Ballpark in downtown Cincinnati. He is the dutiful son, who by virtue of living in the area has devoted himself to his aged parents and aunt. I hoped the game would be a relaxing change of pace for him.
We had some pretty good seats, not too high and a little to the third base side. The Reds were playing the Rays. I understand that the Reds are not very good this year, and seats were cheap — though various fees doubled their price. It wasn’t my first time at the park; my wife and I had been there a few years ago.
He is nothing if not frugal; he brought some snacks and trail mix. I had one beer and awaited the game. The Reds piled up the runs, and the relatively sparse crowd loved it.
I had put on sunscreen and a cap, but I felt baked in the sunlight. At the end of the third inning, I suggested we go to the concession section, to seek shade, large fans, and TVs. He offered to buy me a beer and a hot dog. I declined a second beer on such a hot day but took the dog.
Then I went and scoped out the stadium. There were several rows of empty seats in the shade, lower and behind home plate. I told him to follow me, and we found ourselves in much better and more comfortable seats.
He mentioned that he wouldn’t have thought to take those seats. We’re different that way.
Two days later my wife and I were in St. Louis. We stayed in a rental in a downtown building 12 stories up. We drove out to Cahokia, across the Mississippi River, site of the largest mound-building settlement north of Mexico that flourished in the 11th and 12th centuries. I was disappointed that the interpretive center was closed for renovation, but we climbed the highest mound and looked at the city in the distance.
We took the ride to the top of the Gateway Arch, a remarkable gleaming ‘60s monument, where we could see for 30 miles across the flat landscape.
Finally, we went to a night game at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals against the Dodgers. We had seats high behind home plate. The temperature was in the mid-70s. Daytime highs were 104 back in Texas. It was a good game; the Dodgers had the bases loaded in the 7th, with no outs, and did not score. The home team won. My wife, not a sports fan, enjoyed herself.
The ballpark is the nicest I’ve been to yet. It’s tucked against the Mississippi, in walking distance from many restaurants, parks, and other sites. We walked with a large crowd most of the way home.
St. Louis architecture is reminiscent of Chicago. Many of the public buildings date from the 19th and early 20th century and are frankly more interesting than more modern ones. I enjoyed walking around downtown.
I hope to return someday, perhaps take the Amtrak. But that’s enough travel for this hot summer.