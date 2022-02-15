This week I will be ending my teaching assignment at the school where, except for last year during the worst of the plague, I have taught at least part time since 1994.
It’s been a great experience teaching the advanced sophomore and senior classes. The students can write amazingly well, they do their work, they’re easy to work with, and they have bright futures.
A valediction is a farewell. At graduation, the student with the highest grades gets to give a speech. They also get to hear some invited speaker. I won’t be there for graduation, so I will take this opportunity to do what a valedictory speech does, give advice. Here goes:
It has been a privilege and a joy to teach you. “Privilege” has come to mean a lot of things nowadays, but its most basic meaning is that you have some things that other people don’t. You didn’t choose your parents, you didn’t adopt your work ethic on your own, and you didn’t earn the income that lets you live in a nice neighborhood.
So be grateful. That’s good advice for anybody, anywhere, but especially for those who have lots to be grateful for. Think about your family and those who have put you where you are today.
There are three ideas that lots of your contemporaries seem to have that you should beware. First, the world is not divided between good people and bad people. One famous writer says the line between good and evil goes through the middle of every human heart.
In an age that trumpets trauma and howls “hurtful,” remember that pain and injuries don’t make you weaker. The opposite is true. Athletes understand this, and while “no pain, no gain” may be overstated, there’s a truth there. Work to be resilient, not safe.
Third, the advice to always follow your feelings sounds good, but isn’t. You are blessed with a rational mind that can see farther ahead than your feelings may go. Sometimes it makes sense to follow your passions, sometimes it’s the worst thing you can do.
Here are a few more bits of advice, gained from experience. Some of these you may appreciate years from now.
Practice generosity. Life isn’t just about you; share with others. This includes having a generous spirit, being forgiving and patient. A generous and grateful person is more likely to be happy than somebody only looking for their own advantage.
Cultivate creativity. Make something that is yours, whatever that may be. Practice the arts or music, write or build things with your own hands, things that give you a sense of accomplishment.
Get involved in something bigger than yourselves. Many of you athletes have already discovered this. Maybe you’ve played in the band or orchestra, or been part of a drama production, and you’ve found satisfaction in being part of something.
Seek out people different from you. Listen to them respectfully. Make friends you can argue politics or religion or aesthetics with, and when the argument is over, you still enjoy their company. Hold on to friendships.
Realize that wisdom and knowledge are not the same thing. Wisdom can tell you when a good thing taken too far becomes a bad thing. Listen to old people, because the young are often brilliant, but it takes a lifetime to become wise.
Eventually you will learn to be confident without being arrogant, skeptical without being cynical, judicious without being timid.
You’ll face problems my generation never did. Like us, you’ll make mistakes. Keep moving toward truth and justice and love.
I wish you all the best things in life. Farewell.