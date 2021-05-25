I was having an argument with my students recently. Well, really, it wasn’t all that recent, and those kids are past 50 now, but I remember it like it was yesterday. Listening to an audiobook not long ago brought it back.
My wife and I were on a long road trip, so I went to my Audible account and downloaded a book I read a few years ago. It’s one of those dozen books or so that made me see the world differently. It’s “1491” by Charles Mann, which reconstructs what the Americas were like before the Europeans arrived.
I thought of the old argument about what “nature” means. Back in the ’80s I tried to explain to students that humanity is part of nature, not something apart from it.
They weren’t buying it; they believed “nature” meant “untouched by human activity.” I tried to explain humans have been interacting with this world for a very long time.
I always seem to remember the arguments I won, or that I thought I won. I wonder why I don’t remember being bested?
At any rate, Mann’s book has three major theses. First, that there were more people in the Americas in 1491 than we used to think. Second, that they arrived here earlier and were here longer. And third, that they interacted with their environment in profound ways.
It’s the last part that reminded me of an old argument. The world the European colonists saw was not a pristine, Edenic world where people lived off the land without planning or labor.
For example, the forests along the Atlantic coast in the 17th century were not the forests of later times. Native Americans used fire to clear underbrush, which made it easier to hunt deer and turkey and bison, which lived as far east as Kentucky, though not in the huge herds documented later.
In the 19th century, John James Audubon watched as hundreds of millions of passenger pigeons flew over him for three days. That’s always seemed like nature out of kilter to me, and Mann says the reason there were so many birds is Indian populations died off from disease. Previously, they had hunted the birds and kept them in check, because they were competitors for maize and nuts the human populations ate.
Likewise, people in the Amazon lived in amazing numbers in places that are lightly inhabited today. They learned to create topsoil by composting and mixing in broken pottery. They also built dikes and mounds to manage water. The Europeans did not realize that they were seeing orchards, because instead of planting lines of identical trees, Indians tended mixed trees that bore fruit and nuts at different times.
Central Texas is overrun with “cedar” (actually juniper) today. Ancestral Americans used fire to keep it under control. The prairies were largely the result of purposeful human burning.
Central America was the home of maize and many other plants deliberately selected and bred — nowadays feeding the world. The “milpa” system of mixed crops has maintained fertile fields for thousands of years. They worked the world and worked with the world.
Places like Yosemite were inhabited. We think of them as untouched wilderness because the natives were driven away by white people who loved scenery and despised the people who lived there.
I love wilderness areas, but wilderness without human impact is an artifact of Western Romanticism.
We still have a lot to learn about living with the land and on the land. It’s our real home, naturally.