Ed Yong is one of the most talented science journalists writing today. He has already won a Pulitzer Prize for Exploratory Reporting for his work documenting the COVID-19 pandemic in articles published in The Atlantic. I’ve been following his work with delight for years.
At the start of a long drive from St. Louis to Austin, I loaded the audiobook of his most recent work, “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Senses Around Us.” It is delightful and informative, written with a clear eye, a light touch, and flashes of humor.
Yong’s method is to interview scientists working on animal senses. He goes into labs and into the field with them, and he offers specific anecdotes of his own interactions with some of the reptiles, mammals, cephalopods and insects whose senses he describes.
His primary concern is to imagine what the sensory worlds of animals are like, their Umwelt, a German word referring to the self-contained sensory environment, or lived environment, of people and sentient animals. Yong also makes repeated reference to a famous 1974 essay by philosopher Thomas Nagel, “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?” that has been described as the most widely cited thought experiment about consciousness.
The book is organized into chapters based around various senses: smell, taste, sight, heat, touch, pain, hearing, surface vibrations, echolocation, electric and magnetic fields.
He starts with the related senses of smell and taste, describing, for example, how the forked tongue of a snake smells its environment, followed by a personal description of a walk with his dog. The chapter on surface vibration was fascinating. Tiny insects create rhythms on plants that can be picked up by microphones.
Perhaps the best chapters in the book are the two on vision. Eagles and vultures are prone to crashing into wind turbines because their eyes look down, not forward. Most mammals, like dogs, have two kinds of cone cells in their retinas that allow them to see color, but not as well as most non-color-blind humans do. Most of us, like most primates, are trichromatic, meaning that we have three types of color cone cells in our eyes.
Three types of cones let us see the world in color, but most fish and many birds can see far more colors than we can, because they have four types of cones in their retinas. They can see colors in the ultraviolet wavelengths that we can’t. Many species in which males look indistinguishable from females don’t look that way in ultraviolet.
Fascinatingly, a small number of women are tetrachromatic. Typically, they don’t even realize that they can see colors better and perceive color combinations that the rest of us can’t. Yong whimsically calls these colors “rurple, grurple, and yurple.”
Eyes have evolved independently as many as 40 times. Yong focuses on the unusual eyes of the mantis shrimp that give it polarized vision. He also tells us that, although some creatures like eagles have eyes far sharper than ours, humans have greater visual acuity than most species.
We learn much here, and how we know it. We can try to imagine, imperfectly, the world as perceived by living things by attending to their sense organs, behaviors, bodies, environments and evolutionary histories.
He ends with a plea to restrict the lights and sounds that interfere with the natural world, which is more immense than we realize.
Yong inspires imagination and wonder at Creation. He reminds us that we are the only species that can imagine the Umwelten of other animals. This book on perceptual senses enlarges our moral senses.