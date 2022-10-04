I’ve recently noticed a tendency to use language that stacks the rhetorical deck to favor one side of an impassioned argument.
I must admit that I’m a conscientious objector in the culture wars. I once described myself as socially and politically non-binary. One reader took me to be saying that I didn’t know if I was a man or a woman. After a brief back-and-forth, I explained that I was talking about political polarization, not my own rejection of the sex I was “assigned.”
Yesterday a friend happened to send me an article about “persuasive definitions.” That’s exactly what I’d been musing about, so I decided to write about how people of all persuasions fall into this fundamentally dishonest trap.
Defining terms in ways that support a predetermined position is also called the “definist fallacy.” People want to win arguments by starting with emotionally loaded definitions.
Examples of this kind of definition include such things as: “Democrat — “a leftist who desires to overtax the corporations and abolish freedom in the economic sphere,” or, alternatively, “Let’s define atheist as someone who doesn’t yet realize that God exists.”
Using the offered definition greases the skids of argument, yet gives the illusion of neutrality and objectivity.
A few examples came to mind recently. Nowadays people’s sex is said to be “assigned at birth.” The phrase has caught on, not only in the media, but even to the extent that I recently encountered it in registering for a doctor’s appointment.
The expression suggests that sex is not a biological reality, but a social construct, contingent on somebody’s willful assignment, which often seems whimsical and arbitrary.
Likewise, “capitalism,” which some love and others hate, at least has a definite meaning, whereas “free market economics” overstates the liberty of those with money and the ways that poverty stunts many things, including liberty.
In talking about carrying firearms, “open carry” and “concealed carry” have specific meanings, but “constitutional carry” is a term that stacks the deck — or the magazine — to imply that any restrictions on carrying guns are unconstitutional.
The euphemism treadmill moves from “sex-change” to “reassignment” to “gender-affirming,” with the none-too-subtle implication that any attempts to delay life-changing decisions, particularly in children, is some kind of life-denial.
Worse than that, it’s “hate.” This word seems to be defined as any sort of moral or other objection to expressive individualism in gender and sexual matters. Like “stereotype,” it doesn’t hold up under the light, but these words by definition sort out the Good People from the Bad People.
Because the left holds dominant positions in academia, media, and entertainment, it seems that they are disproportionately likely to use persuasive definitions, but the right does it too.
Notable is the recent use of “Orwellian” to describe publishers and media outlets exercising editorial judgment as a free and unregulated press. The actions of private corporations (in a free market system) are nothing like the all-powerful and inescapable totalitarianism of “1984.”
As John McWhorter said, that word is “a sloppy dilution of what the author meant.”
Defining people who argue back against what they consider extreme rhetoric as “snowflakes” or suffering from “fragility” does little good except to further inflame and polarize discourse.
A famous psychologist once remarked about how much easier it is to see other people’s logical fallacies than our own. What we accuse others of, we often do ourselves.
All thinking involves emotion, but passionate thinking gets really sloppy really quickly.