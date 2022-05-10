Browsing around the Internet, I came upon a post by a fellow named Kevin Kelly who was offering 103 life lessons on the occasion of his 70th birthday. I had never heard of him, but I liked what he had to say.
Therefore, I’m going to devote this column to shamelessly lifting sayings from him. Everything in quotation marks is his, but in the spirit of Ben Franklin’s “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” Mr. Kelly’s wisdom is worth sharing.
“About 99% of the time, the right time is right now.” We often dither and procrastinate. Sometimes that’s called the paralysis of analysis, insisting on getting all the data in. We shouldn’t be impulsive, but neither should we make excuses for inaction.
“Whenever there is an argument between two sides, find the third side.” I like that, and I try to take it to heart. In politically and socially polarized times, I identify as non-binary.
Along with the last point comes this: “You can’t reason someone out of a notion that they didn’t reason themselves into.” We often think things for reasons that have little to do with reason, but we also come up with reasons why other people are unreasonable and we aren’t.
“Speak confidently as if you are right, but listen carefully as if you are wrong.” We should have the confidence that if we correct our misunderstandings, we’re making progress. Listening to people who lack confidence is painful.
“Nothing beats small things done every day, which is way more important than what you do occasionally.” I’m a big believer in consistency and steadiness. For best results, do the right thing even in small ways, constantly. A bit of daily exercise is better than the occasional trip to the gym.
“You’ll get 10x better results by elevating good behavior rather than punishing bad behavior, especially in children and animals.” I don’t know much about punishing animals, as I’ve only had cats, and you don’t bother to punish cats. This works with people, though. Many years ago I discovered this in the classroom.
“Use a password manager: Safer, easier, better.” I’m inconsistent here, but this make a lot of sense. Writing down passwords in a notebook near your main computer works, but with cellphones you need a system.
“Denying or deflecting a compliment is rude. Accept it with thanks, even if you believe it is not deserved.” I was recently told that I was the best substitute teacher someone had ever had. Although I felt it was a compliment similar to telling my wife that she’s the prettiest woman in South Austin, I recognized the intent and simply mumbled thanks.
“When introduced to someone, make eye contact and count to 4. You’ll both remember each other.” I need to try this and other techniques to remember people’s names, like saying their names aloud more than once. I often remember people, but forget names.
“It is the duty of a student to get everything out of a teacher, and the duty of a teacher to get everything out of a student.” Absolutely. When I was young, I sometimes hesitated to ask questions. I’ve got over that. Questioning experts about their chosen field is delightful and enlightening.
“The chief prevention against getting old is to remain astonished.” The author seems like an interesting guy. Maybe that’s because he maintains his own curiosity and ability to be surprised by the workings of the world. Let’s all try that.
This is just a small sample of the lessons Mr. Kelly shared. Belated happy birthday to an old guy who’s still learning to live.