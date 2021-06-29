Growing up on Maple Street, summers were always special times. While I never hated school, I loved freedom more. The high point of boyhood summer was the Fourth of July.
I don’t remember most houses flying the American flag in the early ’60s, and while I’m sure there were some patriotic parades, I don’t recall them either. What I do remember is the fireworks.
We boys absolutely loved the fireworks. Although the Pool family allotment on explosive expenditures was decidedly modest, there were enough kids in the neighborhood to share the sparks, sizzles and booms.
We played a lot with Army men, plastic GIs and Germans, fighting the Second World War in our lawns. Fireworks brought us the opportunity to simulate bombardments, tossing firecrackers at enemy emplacements, hoping to send bodies flying.
On occasion we would sacrifice some old model tank or truck to the explosions, wrecking it with glee.
Black Cat firecrackers were the staples of our celebration season. We would light them individually, and sometimes whole strings of them. Kids today are more likely to ignite a huge belt of firecrackers — we conserved ours.
Rockets were really special. We would launch bottle rockets from bazookas improvised with carpet tubes. Occasionally we would launch them at each other.
Roman candles were spectacular after dark. I had been warned that they were unsafe to hold, but some of the neighborhood boys ran around shooting balls of fire at things. That looked exciting, but I feared my parents’ reaction if I were to burn off a finger or two.
These were doubtless the same boys who followed the mosquito-spray trucks down the streets, weaving through insecticide fogs on their bikes. I didn’t do that either.
We would unwrap firecrackers and make a mound of the silvery powder. Eventually we would light it into a satisfying flare of smoke and flame. Sometimes we would put a firecracker into the empty brass case of somebody’s dad’s .30-06 rifle ammunition. The projectile would skitter down the driveway.
We liked to blow things up. Once somebody found a dead turtle, likely hit by a car. They tried to blow its shell off. Alas, we would have needed more power. And of course somebody stuck a firecracker into dog poop, because freedom is messy.
There was a yellow jacket nest in the window of the storage shed behind our house. We tried tossing firecrackers at it, but we could never time the throws with the fuses — they never went off next to the nest.
So Young Mister Pool came up with a tactical solution. I went into the house, got a broom, stuck a firecracker in it, and slapped it up against the nest. I guess I expected to stun the wasps, but it takes a lot more firepower than a single firecracker to do that.
As I ran away from the aroused nest, I was stung several times on the back of my head. This led to an allergic reaction and ultimately to my undergoing a tedious and lengthy series of allergy shots.
I learned my lesson. I pretty much stopped trying to blow up things soon after.
Over the decades I’ve seen some spectacular fireworks displays, some in conjunction with live symphony performances of the “1812 Overture.”
I let others shoot off the fireworks nowadays. There are teenage boys on my block, and they let off their share in the cul-de-sac.
I miss the smells of honeysuckle and mimosa and pine and the oiled streets of Longview half a century ago. And occasionally I miss boyhood and the joys of blowin’ stuff up.