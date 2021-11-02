We’ve evidently been short on words recently, which is why Merriam-Webster Dictionary has added 455 more to its lexicon.
This is an annual event, and usually the words come from predictable categories — foreign borrowings, technological innovations, corporate and bureaucratic buzzwords, and popular culture. This year is no exception.
On the technological side comes the humble “air fryer.” This involves convection heat distributed rapidly by an electric fan. My wife got one this year, and I must say, the way it finishes off baked salmon is quite impressive.
Other food terms include “horchata,” which comes from the Latin word for barley. It is a plant-milk drink flavored with a variety of spices or herbs. It was originally consumed in Spain, Latin America, and West Africa. In Nigeria and Mali it is known as kunnu aya. I haven’t tried it yet — nor have I ever developed a taste for kombucha — but I think it’s great that people expand their gustatory horizons.
The Covid pandemic has spurred the development of “ghost kitchens,” which are commercial enterprises cooking food that are consumed off the premises. I reckon they are premised on the desire to eliminate the dine-in customers, the waiters, and to outsource the entire dining experience.
The world of technology brings us “bit rot,” a phenomenon of degradation in large files over time. The word “teraflop” is not new, but it has become more prominent with current attempts to build quantum computers. The prefix “tera” means “trillion.” Teraflops measure very fast computers, though I suppose it could also be applied to the failure of Congress to pass enormous spending bills.
Speaking of politics, “astroturfing” made the list, though it too is not especially new. It’s a misleading campaign that appears to be a grassroots movement, but instead is subsidized by dark money to persuade people that its demands are popular, not manipulated by monied interests.
If you respond to political opponents who are outraged by your side by pointing out that they do things as bad or worse, then you have committed “whataboutism.” It’s a type of hand-waving, or finger-pointing, perhaps with the middle finger. They don’t have this in Britain; instead, they have “whataboutery.”
An existing word used in a new way is “because,” as in, “We can’t do that, because, socialism.” Or whatabout “You can’t say that, because, privilege”?
I’m pretty much disconnected from popular culture, so only recently I learned about the word “otaku.” It denotes those with an unhealthy obsession with things like anime and manga, forms of Japanese mass pop culture. Originally pejorative, it has become more neutral. In English, it’s usually an adjective, describing persons and their fanatical devotion.
We should remember, though, that the word “fan” as in “sports fan” is an abbreviation of the word “fanatic.” (I’m passing up the Cowboys game and the World Series to write this, so I ain’t otaku.)
A “faux-hawk” is like a Mohawk haircut, but with the side hair slicked back, not shaved, and a band of long hair on the crown. There’s no chance of my adopting that one, as my hairline has, well, matured over time.
A “dad bod” denotes a man’s physique in middle age — slightly overweight and less than impressive athletically. I didn’t have one of those in middle age myself, but nowadays it’s not a terrible thing to be compared to a middle-aged man. Hey, I’m not 48 anymore.
Language is like a river. Sometimes meandering, sometimes flooding, changing its banks, always going somewhere.