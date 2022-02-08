We’ve all been through another winter cold snap. Fortunately, the Texas electrical grid held up fairly well, though it must be said the cold was not as intense nor lasted as long as last year. Still, I hope y’all will indulge me some personal stories about the last week or so.
After last year’s freeze, my wife and I decided to get ourselves a portable generator. We had looked at solar power and battery backup but decided it was too expensive. So were, we decided, whole-house backups that switch on immediately when the power fails.
A couple of my friends in Longview have those, and they really come in handy, but we decided that the best bang for the buck was a 12,000 watt dual fuel portable generator that we can keep in the storage shed and wheel it out as necessary.
Unlike one person I know, who has a much smaller unit that he hooks to an extension cord which he moves between freezer and refrigerator, I decided to have this one plug into the electrical system of the house, which necessitated calling an electrician.
It wasn’t cheap, but it wasn’t terribly expensive. I ordered the generator and made plans with the electrician to come out. All the work he had to do was outdoors, so I could continue to go to work.
Well, I got an initial date for the generator delivery, and then it kept being pushed back. Finally, though, after checking the tracking information, I found it had arrived at a store nearby.
I went up there twice. Once the nice young fellow at the customer service desk showed me how all the computer screens in the store suddenly went blank. On my second visit, I was told the generator was on a truck behind the store, but it had to be unloaded. The truck had arrived on a Saturday, and it wasn’t ready on Wednesday.
“Are y’all hiring?” I asked when told they hadn’t unloaded the truck. Well, they were, starting at 15 dollars an hour, which works out to $600 a week. It’s hard to get good help these days.
The announcement of the weather system moving in had me concerned. I wanted to hook the whole shebang up and try it, but my electrician who had done the work injured himself and couldn’t come out for the walk-through.
Ultimately, the generator stayed in its box the entire time of the storm. Things were pretty bad on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. School was canceled for Thursday and Friday.
My wife and most teachers I talked to were thrilled to get a four-day weekend. I told my sophomores to read Moliere’s “The Misanthrope” in its entirety before next class, and gave my seniors several chapters in Morrison’s “Song of Solomon.” I’ll find out next week if they read it.
I spent one long, sunny and cold afternoon grading papers. I hadn’t done that in a long time, and I found I enjoyed it. Reading their writing, I started to get a sense of who some of these kids are.
Saturday night my wife and I decided to go out for some comfort food. We’d been on a diet, but carbs and cheese were calling. As we were at the restaurant, all our phones went off with warnings that there was a boil water ban throughout the city. That’s more or less a million people.
It wasn’t connected with the storm. Apparently human error at a treatment plant. I hope somebody gets fired, but call me doubtful. Sheesh!