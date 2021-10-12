“I was 21 years when I wrote this song / I’m 22 now, but I won’t be for long / Time hurries on / And the leaves that are green turn to brown.”
— Paul Simon
As I write these words I’m preparing to drive to Longview to attend a high school reunion. Much has changed since I graduated a Lobo, class of ’71.
I try to put myself back into the mind I had at the time. By the time I graduated I had outgrown the science fiction of my early adolescence, but it still affected my world view.
Now I’m looking at the present through the lens of my past self, peering imperfectly at the future. Much is surprising.
Clearly, one of the biggest areas involves technology. We had just been to the moon. A few years later we stopped going there in person, but we’ve sent machines there and to Mars, even flying a robot helicopter in the thin atmosphere there.
We still don’t have flying cars, but we’re starting to get cars that drive themselves.
Cars last longer and have amenities I didn’t know as a teenager. Nobody had streaming audio or could make phone calls from their car, nor a pocket-sized map, phone book, and encyclopedia.
I once downloaded an audiobook while driving at 70 miles per hour. As a passenger, I’ve bought things and had them delivered to my house by a company founded by a gazillionaire who looks like Lex Luthor in the Superman comics I read as a kid.
We didn’t foresee the Internet or social media dominated by a man with a remarkable resemblance to a Star Trek character.
Medicine has progressed. I sometimes have examinations where people wave wands over me. That’s out of Star Trek too.
We might have imagined robot weapons, but they have become real. Nowadays the discussion is over autonomous weapons that kill people without any human in the command-and-control combat loop.
Fortunately, nobody has used a nuclear weapon in my lifetime. We worried about that when I was a first-grader, getting under my desk at St. Anthony school.
We talked about pollution; nowadays it’s climate change.
Social change has happened also. When I graduated we were just five years out from the Supreme Court ruling in Loving vs. Virginia that invalidated state laws prohibiting interracial marriage.
Currently, according to a Gallup poll, 94% of Americans approve of it, up from only 4% when they began polling in 1958.
We hadn’t heard of same-sex marriage then, either. Nowadays 70% of the public approves of it. That’s a really rapid change of public opinion.
We didn’t talk about homosexuality except to joke about it; nowadays there are posters of classroom doors saying that the school is a safe and inclusive environment for “LGBTQIA+” students.
But there’s more. Back when I was young, you were born a boy or a girl and grew up to be a man or a woman. Nowadays some people insist that the phrase “pregnant woman” is discriminatory, because, you know, some men can be pregnant.
Views on transgenderism are more mixed. Some 62% of the population believes that athletes should play on teams matching their gender “assigned” at birth. Among Republicans, 86% agree.
That is an issue I don’t think we foresaw back when I was a teenager.
Whether you see this as progress or decadence depends on your cultural perspective. In 1971 we had deep political divides, but there seems a new level of mutual alienation nowadays.
It will be a poignant drive back to East Texas, thinking back to thinking forward to the future.