Endurance and the educator.
It’s a common expression among long-distance runners that the halfway point of a marathon, in everything except distance, is mile 20. This school year began at mile 20, and I’m writing from mile 22 in my final endurance test.
I’m six weeks into the experience, and I’ve divided the next few months into metaphorical miles. I’m at a place where I look ahead at the hard parts, working to keep an even pace.
Miles 23-25 are the hardest. At mile 26 the end is close enough to ignore fatigue. The last quarter-mile brings a gradual increase of pace, culminating in as much of a sprint as I can muster.
A couple weeks back we had a terroristic threat against the school. Somebody was posting on social media, saying he was coming to shoot up the place. Students shared screenshots with teachers, who forwarded them to administrators and thence to law enforcement.
The perpetrator said once that he was inside the building, showing knowledge of the bathrooms on specific floors. Many students, with parent approval, left school. I had one class with 33 students on the roll and eight in the classroom.
Ultimately an arrest was made. The suspect was never on campus and according to the arresting officers, had no access to firearms, which in Texas is mildly surprising.
One class was an “inclusion” class, with 10 special education students who are supposed to have a teaching assistant working with them. I’ve never seen an assistant in my room.
For some reason, many of my inclusion kids were present, and I was able to work individually with them, with good results. Ironically, some of the best teaching and learning of the semester so far took place then. Class size matters.
In looking at the master schedule a while back, I noted that we have six unfilled vacancies for teaching assistants and 14 teacher vacancies. Some of my students have no chemistry teacher, just substitutes. That’s no solution.
My room is in a strategic spot at the top of the main staircase. I could see multiple armed officers downstairs, and I was not afraid of what I correctly guessed to be a hoax. Some teachers reported their students being distraught, and some were themselves frightened. I think the kids reflect the teacher’s attitudes.
The next day I encountered one of my students in the hallway. We spoke, and she told me she was having a bad day. A friend had died of a fentanyl overdose at age 16. She showed me his picture. He was a blond, curly-haired good-looking kid who went to an affluent high school across town.
I’ve also had a couple of telephone conversations with parents in Spanish. I’m not great in conversation, but I can certainly say, “I’m sorry, madam, but your son never does any work in my class. He is always playing on his cellphone, and that’s a problem.” One of the calls had to do with a kid who cursed at me when I told him to move to a different seat. I quoted him in English.
I have to work hard to get kids to turn in their work. Last week they had to be passing to be eligible for athletics or other activities, which motivated a few to late activity.
Many of the students continue to be respectful and appreciative. We have terrible attendance problems; I’ll be making calls in both Spanish and English this week.
I’m relying on endurance and experience. I tell kids I’m like a doctor — I have lots of patience.
I’m keeping the pace.