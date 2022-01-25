I was working in my office, with a playlist titled “Mellow Cello” in the background. Suddenly a tune grabbed me by the heart, and I listened closely.
It was “Gabriel’s Oboe,” a melody from “The Mission,” a movie from 1986 I had never seen, composed by Ennio Morricone. I listened again and sought out the composer online.
Ennio Morricone (1928-2020) was one of the greatest composers for cinema ever. As I listened to his sound tracks, I suddenly realized that he was the worthy musical descendent of Giuseppe Verdi and Giacomo Puccini, the giants of Italian opera.
I used to go to operas several times a year. I had noted that the long and beautiful stream of Italian opera seems to have dried up after the death of Puccini in 1924. Now I see where it went. It resurfaced in motion pictures.
Operas are expensive to produce, and they can only play to audiences of at most a few thousand people at a time. Cinema is available even in small towns in cultural backwaters. The music of the symphonic orchestra, the instrumental ensembles known to Beethoven, Brahms, and Bartok, found a new home in movies.
Music purists tend to prefer what they call absolute music, which is not about anything but itself, but many of us like music that can be tied to places and people and things.
After listening to Morricone, my wife and I watched “The Mission.” It features a young Jeremy Irons and Robert De Niro as, respectively, a Jesuit priest and a reformed slaver and mercenary who establish missions on the border between Argentina and Paraguay, eventually coming into opposition with the Portuguese and Spanish colonial governments.
The melody was haunting and beautiful before I knew its significance. Hearing it in the context of the film deepened the experience. I’ve never seen “Cinema Paradiso,” but its love theme moves me.
The theme to “Schindler’s List” is a lovely plaintive melody, but since I’ve seen the film — and I’ll never watch it again, because it broke my heart — the melody brings me close to tears.
I asked friends for suggestions of music from cinema. Morricone often showed up on lists, as did his closest rival in contemporary cinema composition, John Williams. My wife suggested Zbigniew Preisner, new to me.
I put together a playlist that includes the work of composers who occasionally wrote for cinema, like Phillip Glass’s soundtrack on “Koyaanisqatsi” and Sergei Prokofiev’s dramatic battle on the ice from “Alexander Nevsky.”
Others, like Morricone and John Williams, and Vangelis, wrote almost exclusively for film. The love theme from “Blade Runner” by Vangelis made my playlist, as did several Williams works, including from “Star Wars” and “Saving Private Ryan.”
I came away from my exploration of movie music with a renewed confidence that the symphonic orchestra will endure. Although I like classical music, I think musicians should be heard and not seen. Linking music to action and setting is a great way to demonstrate the emotional strengths of orchestral music.
Cinema music appeals to a general audience. Purists may scoff, and to be sure, there are joys in music to be found without letting narrative take your emotions.
Even so, authentic emotion ain’t nothing to sneer at. Morricone and Williams and others can convey danger, love, triumph, uplift and regret. We are richer for their work.
People who don’t think they like classical music may be surprised to enjoy movie music. You don’t even have to go to the cinema to hear it.
Links and my playlist are in the online version of this column.