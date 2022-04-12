Stories that we are told as children often stick with us all our lives. We build our self-image around them. Fairy tales have real-world consequences.
These folk stories passed down by different cultures are not just about what we call fairies. At least that’s what J.R.R. Tolkein, who knows a bit about such things, believed. Instead, they are magical stories of talking animals, impossible deeds, and archetypal depth.
Two scholars from Georgia State University, Sophia Moskalenko and Mia Bloom, experts on child psychology, understand how the stories we learn as children affect our adult lives.
They apply their insights to the differences between Ukrainian and Russian fairy tales, suggesting that these differences account partly for the surprisingly strong resistance of the Ukrainian population and the ineptness of the Russian invaders.
Put most simply, Ukrainian fairy tales often are about normal, unassuming people, sometimes children, who through their own pluck and persistence and effort are able to accomplish great things and transform themselves from vulnerable to triumphant.
An example of this is the folktale of “Kotygoroshko.” The story is that a family had six older brothers and a daughter, and a little boy. They sent the older brothers off to plow the fields, and the daughter to take them lunch. A dragon lured the girl into his lair. When the brothers tried to free her, they were imprisoned.
The little boy planted a magic seed, from which grew a bean plant. He ate of it, and he began to grow rapidly. He became known for his strength. Eventually, when he was ready, he asked a blacksmith to make him a mace. He threw it into the air, and went to sleep for twelve days before it fell down. It broke when he caught it, so he rejected the weapon and asked for another, repeating the process successfully.
He confronted the dragon, wounded it, and freed his brothers, who didn’t recognize him, but the dragon, its tail caught in an iron oak, fled with the sister. Kotygoroshko followed the dragon into the underworld, where he found gems and treasures, killed the dragon with the mace, and freed his sister, sending her and the treasure up from a pit.
His brothers, after their captivity, were infected with the dragon’s spirit, took the girl and loot, and tossed the rope down.
Kotygoroshko then took pity on some eaglets being rained on. When the mother returned, she offered her services in return for his kindness, so on the wings of an eagle he returned home. His brothers recognized him and asked forgiveness, and the family was happy.
In contrast, Russian fairy tales rely on the intervention of supernatural beings, not on the efforts of protagonists. One, “Sivka-Burka” is about a boy who takes bread to his father’s grave for three nights because his brothers are too lazy. The father’s ghost tells him about a magic horse and how he can become the most attractive man around by crawling into its ear.
It’s similar to the Cinderella story. The Czar has a daughter who will marry only the man able to reach her high window for a kiss. The transformed boy succeeds with the help of the horse, then vanishes. She has marked his forehead with her ring.
Well, the boy goes back to being dirty and stupid, but is discovered, and gets on the horse again, and in glory gets the girl.
Does this difference in outlooks account for Ukrainians’ resistance in the face of apparently overwhelming odds? Perhaps.
National character springs from stories told to children.