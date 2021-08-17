The news came as a shock, as though I had just heard that an old girlfriend had unexpectedly died.
It was Friday the 13th, and I had just finished up an email to an old friend I met in 1960. We were writing about guy stuff — gear and specs and such, and what we would like to own and use.
In my closing, I wrote that the news from Lake Wobegon was that fires were raging, the plague was roaring back, and Afghanistan was lost. Somebody asked what more could happen on this day.
Then the news came out that Nanci Griffith, who referred to herself as a “folkabilly” songwriter, had died.
I hadn’t listened to her for over 30 years, but for a while in the ‘80s my first wife and I often played her LPs — some of the last I ever bought. Suddenly I felt thrown back into that time.
Griffith was my age — we were both in our 30s when her music was part of my life. I remember her as a very pretty young woman with a distinctive voice and a knack for telling stories in her songs. Many of them were songs about women.
“Ford Econoline” is about a woman fleeing a bad marriage in a work van with five restless children and a “voice like wine, cruising along in that Ford Econoline.” She eventually gained fame and fortune as a singer.
“Trouble in the Fields” depicts determination and love between a husband and wife, farmers who are struggling to hang on to their native soil through sacrifice and hard work.
“There’s a Light Beyond These Woods” tells of the story of two girlhood friends growing into womanhood. There’s a reference to her new boyfriend John, and then in passing that “we lost John.” In her own life, Griffith’s high school boyfriend John was killed in a motorcycle accident.
Other singers covered her songs effectively. Dolly Parton got a hit out of “Once In a Very Blue Moon,” and Kathy Mattea’s career took off when she sang “Love at the Five and Dime,” a tale of romance in a Woolworth store at 6th and Congress Avenue in Austin.
Griffith also put her own touch on songs by others. Her “Boots of Spanish Leather” is much easier to listen to than Bob Dylan’s original. I think she sang the definitive version of Julie Gold’s “From a Distance.”
That’s a song expressing hopes for peace and reconciliation throughout the world. It was a surprise hit among the troops who fought the First Gulf War.
I think often about the past, including my own. Whether it’s the history of my country or my own life, I try to distance myself from sentimentality and nostalgia. Still, hearing Nanci Griffith’s voice for the first time in three decades brought back a flood of memories from a time before my daughter was born.
I can vividly remember putting those albums on the stereo in a different house, in a different marriage, in a different century.
Several years ago I gave away my LPs, but thanks to streaming audio I have been listening to her voice again.
One of my favorite songs is “Lone Star State of Mind.” It’s based on a surprise phone call from an old lover. The singer reminisces fondly but is far away.
As I think back to the sweetness that was Nanci Griffith, her lyric from that song comes to mind.
“There ain’t much I wouldn’t give today, just to see one of your smiles.”
Death takes us far away from each other, but some people leave us gifts.