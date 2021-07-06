JULY 4, CENTRAL OREGON — My wife and I are on a long cross-continental road trip again. We drove north through Oklahoma and Kansas and Nebraska to attend the wedding of a much-loved niece in Spearfish, South Dakota.
It’s a much different trip from last summer’s, which was alone in the midst of COVID, and was occasioned by the serious illness of a loved one. All three of those things are better this time.
I’ve been making similar trips for the last dozen years. In some years, I’ve noticed myself crossing the tracks of Lewis and Clark. I’ve visited the sites of Fort Mandan in North Dakota and Fort Clatsop at the mouth of the Columbia.
This year I’ve been crossing the path of the Devil. It seems he was here before me, and many place names marked his passing.
Spearfish Canyon is in the Black Hills. I hiked a mile off the highway up a waterway leading to a place called Devil’s Bathtub. Rock outcrops create a pond where people sometimes cool off in the waters. I would have figured it to have been a hot spring, but I guess it’s named after the Father of Lies.
I am a nature-loving Pool, but I passed on jumping in the natural pool.
Traveling west, we passed close to Devils Tower in eastern Wyoming. I’ve been there before. It is an igneous extrusion that is over 40 million years old. Native Americans called it “Bear’s Lodge,” and a mistranslation led the earliest white explorers to think they were saying “Bad God Tower.”
In modern cartographic usage, the apostrophe is omitted on place names. It’s a devilishly difficult little mark to master, and I’ve often muttered “To the Deuce with you!” when I see people using the apostrophe to make words plural.
The tower was used in the 1977 movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” That was 44 years ago, I just calculated. Seems like yesterday. Well, I’ll be … darned.
Farther west, Devil’s Staircase is a hiking trail on the Wyoming-Idaho border. I used to do a lot of backpacking a few decades ago, but I’ll give this trail a pass. I wonder whether some heavy metal group has composed a song using that title. I hear that another group got a lot of traction with a song about a stairway to heaven.
We did stop at Craters of the Moon National Monument, where a “Devil’s Orchard” beckons. The park is a large lava flow, largely lifeless, like Tolkein’s Mordor. My wife went down into one of the lava caves, but she was spooked by rocks that looked ready to fall. Though it was cool, I didn’t want to clamber over the rocks and stayed outside, working on my sunburn.
One Western place I’ve not yet visited is Hell’s Canyon in Oregon. It was the winter home of the Nimiipuu people, whom whites named the Nez Perce before chasing them off their land. They spent their summers in the beautiful Wallowa Valley of north-east Oregon.
These places all seem to share one thing. They are awesome without being fruitful. Much of what I have seen this summer can be described as God’s country — woods and fields both cultivated and natural, teeming with life. Then there are all these Devil’s places, that aren’t.
Our closest planetary neighbors, Venus and Mars and our moon, all seem to be dead worlds. I don’t know whether life exists elsewhere, but it certainly flourishes here.
Old Nick can keep his lifeless playgrounds. As I write, I smell Ponderosa pine and give thanks for God’s country.