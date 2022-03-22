I was walking last week with a young priest, showing him a segment of the 10-mile trail around Ladybird Lake in central Austin, a jewel of my city.
He said he gave up eating meat and drinking alcohol for Lent. I could tell that in ordinary times, we might well have ended the hike with beer and barbecue.
Lent is the season prior to Easter. It is a time when Christians are urged toward reflection, repentance and spiritual preparation. Traditionally, fasting is part of the practice.
Lent also marked the time of the year when winter food stocks were getting low and the first vegetables were not yet yet ripe.
Some secular people voluntarily relinquish something they enjoy for the sake of improving their health and to cultivate self-discipline. They sense the benefits of controlling our desires and appetites.
Breaking habits can be liberating and empowering, as can forming new ones. Lots of folks who have never heard of Lent make New Year’s resolutions to change things they do too much or too little.
We do much habitually, without thinking about actions with much self-consciousness. Indeed, life would be too complex without habits. They can be virtuous or vicious or indifferent, depending on how we judge them.
They can be trivial, like hanging shirts in the same direction in the closet. They can be beneficial, like putting the lids on jars or returning tools to their proper places. These habits don’t play big parts in our life.
Positive habits in time turn into virtues. These are dispositions to act how we think we should. Truthfulness, tact, generosity and kindness are behaviors that start out as habits and turn into character traits.
The word “vicious” has come to mean “filled with malice,” but its root is “vice.” A vice is a habit we despise in others or in ourselves. Smoking, eating and drinking to excess, petty gossip and other self-indulgences are vicious habits.
This year I made a resolution not to buy any books during Lent. Too often I will order something online, but other books crowd it out. I don’t read it for a long time. I could be locked in my house for the rest of my life and never run out of books. If I ever finished them all, I could re-read.
That resolution was too easy at first, but then I read a posting by novelist Paul Kingsnorth about how he had given up reading the news for Lent. This seemed more difficult and more promising, so I adopted it.
As a boy I would read the afternoon edition of the Longview Daily News, often lying on the carpet in the living room. Later I watched network TV news and tried to imitate the newscasters’ accents. For decades, NPR was a daily habit, and more recently I have taken to online newspapers and magazines.
I hid all the icons to my news sites from my iPhone. They’re still there, but not seeing them keeps me from mindlessly opening a news story.
I haven’t obsessed over the war in Ukraine. News still seeps through, but I don’t keep up with the combat day by day. My attention will not change the outcome or make the world any better.
I am a bit calmer for breaking the news habit. I’ll be back on the other side of the Resurrection, but for now I’m finding some serenity.
This is temporary. After all, I’m a newspaper columnist, and I urge everyone to subscribe to this paper and read it. Make it a habit.