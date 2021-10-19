Last weekend I attended my 50th reunion.
I got a late start, but the drive was easy and comfortable. I listened to Spotify play the popular songs of 1971. Some of them I had not heard in a very long time. They didn’t really make me nostalgic, though one moved me.
I was never a fan of the Carpenters, but I have realized that Karen Carpenter had one of the warmest, most expressive and beautiful voices ever. “For All We Know” with its lyrics, “We have a lifetime to share / so much to say,” brought me up short.
Poor, dear, doomed Karen. She never had that lifetime, never went to reunions watching her friends as they aged. She might have been rich and famous, but she was broken and died far too young. I blinked a couple of times, played it again, and drove on.
Because of the late start, I drove straight to my buddy’s place, missing the informal gathering of classmates. He recently bought many acres north of town. We have known each other since my senior year, when we both were involved with THIS line, a telephone help and information service where teenagers had the bright idea of counseling other teenagers. We’ve been friends now for half a century.
He’s had some trouble with feral hogs. I left him a .243 Savage and a scope with an illuminated reticle. The next day we had to do the ETEX thing and go sight it in, and while we were at it, to shoot some other pistols and rifles.
We took his enormous red Ford 100 twin I-beam pickup to the designated spot. It was a beautiful, cool autumn day, and I felt fully home in East Texas.
At the reunion I ditched my blue blazer at the last moment, not wanting to be overdressed. I mingled with people I had known a long time, and with others that I vaguely remembered.
I saw my best friend as a kid. We met on the first day of first grade. He recently told a story about the first time he went to the Pool house, when we lived on Wagoner Street in Greggton, and he was enlisted with the other kids to push-start my mother’s Renault Dauphin car. He’s had some health issues, and it was wonderful to see him again.
Another long-time friend arrived. I met her also in first grade. When I was 10, we moved to Maple Street. Her family visited right afterward, and we found an abandoned croquet set, playing an impromptu game of polo with it. She knocked me severely in the eyebrow, but I’ve totally forgotten about it. She looked healthy and happy.
I talked to one of the Boys of Summer, the gang I grew up with on Maple Street. I made a comment in 1970 about how Brookshire’s was hiring that led to his career. I hope he’s forgiven me.
One pretty woman looked fit and trim. I’m no longer shy around pretty women. We talked about running. Then a classmate came up and told her how her Christian witness had affected his life.
At our table was my favorite English teacher and another teacher who was a cute 24-year-old when I was in high school. She’s still teaching, after all these years.
More than at some earlier reunions, I felt at home. Several people told me they read and enjoyed my columns. I guess the ones who don’t enjoy, don’t read.
Through many changes, we were together again. It’s been a long time.