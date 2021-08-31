I have never watched any of those superhero movies. A few months ago I talked to an old friend who had seen all the Marvel Comics Universe movies. He’s an extremely intelligent man, and he made some cogent points relating to events in them, but if I ever do turn my attention in retirement to cinema, it won’t be to that genre.
When I was in my early teens, I had quite an appetite for comic books. Once a friend of my mother gave me her son’s collection that he had outgrown. It was a windfall from heaven, and I spent a couple weeks reading all of it.
Later in my life I taught some literature from ancient Greece and Rome, and heroes were important in works such as the “Iliad,” the “Odyssey,” the “Aeneid” and the tragedies.
“Hero” is a Greek word. Etymologists suggest that it was borrowed from a previous culture and derives from an Indo-European root meaning “to protect,” but its origin is uncertain.
Most of the Greek warriors in Homer’s “Iliad” can be referred to as heroes; other writers regard heroes as the offspring of one divine parent and a human, or at least who have divinity in their recent ancestry. These semi-divine personages were often the founders of cities and were honored in local rites.
The Oxford English Dictionary records the first use of the word in our language in 1387. By the 17th century it was in common use. By 1697 it had come to mean the central character of a literary work. I labored mightily, and often in vain, to get my students to distinguish between “protagonist” and “hero.” Many modern protagonists are anything but heroic.
“Antihero” dates to 1714 and originally applied to a villain. By the middle of the 20th century, though, it had come to indicate a protagonist whose personal characteristics were not admirable at all. Among contemporary writers, French novelist Michel Houellebecq is noted for writing about characters with low self-esteem, sexual addiction, apathy and psychological problems.
In previous columns I have opined that we use the word “hero” too loosely in our unheroic era. In particular, I’ve pushed back on the idea that anyone who wears a uniform is a hero.
My father and my mother’s brothers all served in WWII. Uncle Leon jumped out of an airplane with a howitzer and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Uncle Charles was a combat veteran. That seems pretty heroic, though I’m not aware that either of them were awarded medals for conspicuous valor. Much was expected from them, and they did their duty.
My father learned to fly the A-20 medium bomber but was never assigned to a combat unit. Another dad on Maple Street was assigned to use his accounting skills to audit records for the Army. Both did their duty, and it does not besmirch their honored memory to say that they never got the chance to be heroes.
This brings us to the service members killed in Afghanistan last week by a suicide bomber. One was an Army sergeant, one a Navy corpsman, and eleven were Marines, two of them women.
They died performing their duty, assisting frightened Afghans fleeing their country. They were all volunteers and knew the risks, and they gave their lives for the mission their country gave them.
The 200 civilians who died in the attack were the victims of a fanatic terrorist. Our service members are not victims. They are casualties of war, and should be remembered and honored as such.
And, yes, we can call them heroes.