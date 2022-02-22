One day not long ago I was talking to two men. One is a distinguished attorney who has referred to clients with hundreds of millions of dollars in investments. The other is homeless.
The latter man was talking about home ownership. He claimed that you don’t really own a house because you have to pay taxes on it. He explained that he owned his shirt, and he didn’t have to keep paying for it.
I tried to explain, but he was stubborn. I had just read a book, “Mine!” by Michael Heller and James Salzman, two law professors who have managed to produce an informative and surprisingly delightful book on the ways we justify ownership, and how many of our basic understandings are wrong.
These guys must be great teachers. It never gets dreary or technical, and it covers a lot of ground, and what is below ground, above ground, and in the realms of information technology and bioethics. They even discuss how proper ownership can give solutions to environmental problems.
It turns out that there are only six basic justifications for ownership, and we learn all these in early childhood: “I had it first. I have it now. I worked for it. I inherited it. My home is my castle. It’s my body.”
Ownership, we learn, is not a fact in the world, but something that is made by human agreements, sometimes informally, often through the actions of regulatory agencies and courts. Judges, juries, legislatures, bureaucracies and international agencies all get involved. Corporations constantly assert ownership, sometimes conflicting with their customers.
Airplanes can fly over your house, but not drones. You own the water under your land unless your neighbor pumps it with his wells. With oil, it’s more complicated, especially in Texas. You can sell your hair or blood, but not your kidneys. Women can be paid to gestate a baby in California but not in Illinois. Kindle books and Spotify playlists can be deleted by the platforms at any time.
Saying something is yours is not like flipping an on-off switch, but more like a dimmer. We learn the legal difference between a bright rule and a standard.
When too many people own something, the property rapidly loses value. One example is a piece of real estate on a North Dakota reservation that produces around $1,800 in income annually, but is owned by so many descendants that it costs more than the land produces to track down all heirs and pay them a few cents each.
Many Black farmers lose their land because they die without wills, and after a few generations it becomes impossible to get the heirs to agree unanimously to borrow and improve it, or even to sell it.
Yet there are bright sides. The reality TV show “The Most Dangerous Catch” shows how dangerous Alaskan fishing used to be. That was because of their fishing permit system. The state changed the rules, and the need to go out in bad weather and work feverishly suddenly dropped. New York City has paid poor upstate farmers not to develop their land in its watershed, saving a billion dollars on a water-treatment plant.
Texas law comes up in both positive and negative ways. Be sure, we’re told, to check the inheritance laws of other states where you might move.
Their metaphor for ownership is that it’s a bundle of sticks. My homeless friend has the whole bundle, but he owns very little. The more you own, the more sticks others claim, and the more you can claim from others.
Who would have thought a book on ownership could be so entertaining?