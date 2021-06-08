One of my favorite cousins recently moved into a house in another state with his younger sister and her husband. He finally retired at age 86.
I gave him a bit of advice — join a club or a church, or otherwise figure out a way to meet new people and make new friends. He acknowledged my concern and said that he would be looking for tennis partners.
As a member of the rapidly aging Baby Boomer generation, I’ve remarked that 70 seems to be the new 54-and-a-half. There is some evidence that older people in developed countries function as though they were younger.
I’ll be traveling across the country this summer with my trail bicycle. My dad never lived long enough to be my age.
In a fascinating article in the New York Times Magazine, Steven Johnson excerpted a chapter from his book “Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer.” His main point is that between 1920 and 2020, the average human life span has doubled.
Further, the gains were caused by a massive reduction in infant mortality, by improved water supply and sanitation, by vaccination and by many relatively low-tech changes in therapies. For example, smallpox, which killed around 300 million people in the 20th century, was eradicated in 1977. Oral rehydration therapy, developed in the ‘70s, proved massively effective in stemming the death rate from cholera and other diseases.
Johnson is at pains to note that scientific and medical advances do not automatically lead to better outcomes. Instead, institutions and individuals have to push, often against entrenched opposition, to make gains in public health. This last aspect is an important part of his story.
Yet the title of the article, “How Humanity Gave Itself an Extra Life” is somewhat misleading. It’s true, the mean life expectancy worldwide has doubled in a century, but that does not mean people are living twice as long. Instead, far fewer babies and children are dying, and that drives the average up. This effect would occur even if the upper limit of human life remained the same.
The length of the human life span was expressed in Psalm 90 as “three-score and ten” or 70, though some people were strong enough to reach 80. Scholars believe that this psalm was one of the oldest in the Bible, dating back perhaps to 1489 B.C.
Though it’s true that in Shakespeare’s day, old age was thought to begin at 50, it has long been known that people in earlier times sometimes lived very long lives. The Roman writer Pliny the Elder, who died in the eruption of Vesuvius in A.D. 79, documented centenarians and nonagenarians in ancient history.
Nevertheless, it does seem that people are living longer. Much of this longevity seems to result from education, class and status. For example, a 25-year-old white man with less than 12 years of education has a 61% expectation of reaching 65, whereas one with more than 16 years of schooling has a 91% chance.
Scientists are working on projects to extend the human life span. Nobody wants an extra 50 years of senescence and decrepitude, but vigor and clarity.
We could get this very wrong, with the rich far outliving the rest, subsisting on compound interest, while masses of people live only modestly longer lives and work until they drop.
We are all mortal. Death will come for all, whether at 70 or 120. But I hope my cousin finds a younger tennis partner, and that he runs some 70-something whippersnapper all around the court.