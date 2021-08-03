Although it is difficult to write a really great political novel, there are a number of pretty-good ones that offer warnings for where the future is trending. One of these is Sinclair Lewis’ 1935 book, “It Can’t Happen Here” depicting a Depression-era America turning to home-grown fascism.
The book is reminiscent of Jack London’s “The Iron Heel” from 1908 and Phillip Roth’s 2004 novel “The Plot Against America.” All three works are impassioned warnings, and though none of them are regarded as the writers’ best work, they are interesting and thoughtful works.
London’s novel is told from the perspective of a future centuries hence. In it a socialist movement generates a reactionary oligarchical regime that oppresses the working class, reducing some laborers to near serfdom while paying others reasonably good wages to divide them from their brethren.
He anticipates actual fascism by 13 years; what he warns against is oligarchical capitalism.
Roth’s book tells how a charismatic Charles Lindbergh, with his Nazi sympathies, wins the election of 1940. The child narrator recounts with increased horror and anxiety how his Jewish family and neighbors are systematically targeted for oppression.
Sinclair Lewis gives the story of an American-flavored fascism based around a glib orator named Buzz Windrip, modeled after Huey Long, who promises contradictory and impossible things to people at the height of the Depression, blaming Jews for economic problems and Blacks for social ones.
Fascists always hate Jews and Blacks.
All three of the books recount struggles against oppression. Doremus Jessup, the protagonist of Lewis’ novel, is a New England newspaper publisher who acquires an old printing press and publishes underground tracts for the resistance.
Some thoughtful commentators warn about the dangers of fascist revivals in America, though “fascist,” like “racist” and “bigot” and “socialist,” is often spewed thoughtlessly in vulgar political disputes.
Having recently finished “It Can’t Happen Here,” I came away struck with the almost quaint methods of oppression and resistance. The “Corpos” employ people who literally hide in the bushes. Jessup puts his flyers inside copies of Readers Digest. Current technology far outstrips these methods.
In any future fascism, the state would employ face recognition and surveillance technologies, not to mention monitoring text and voice messages and credit card data. Much resistance can be suppressed without resort to killing fields and concentration camps.
In Afghanistan, America employed killer drones that homed in on cellphones. It is remarkable that our enemies continued to use phones after realizing this.
Likewise, resistance to fascism might take the form of hacking into officials’ bank accounts and taking their money, or by canceling credit cards so they can’t buy gasoline or groceries, or by using their GPS to ambush them when they are vulnerable. Small drones are cheap and plentiful and can be fitted with explosives for assassination attempts.
On both sides, violence is likely to be more specific than indiscriminate, though organized security forces are superior to insurgents at comprehensive surveillance and targeting.
The endings of each novel are less compelling than the descent into fascism. In London’s book, the resistance fails. In Lewis’ tale, the fascist regime has become unstable and unable to rule the entire nation. In Roth’s, there is a twist on the deus ex machina ending, where the President’s flying machine literally vanishes, leading ultimately to the fall of the regime.
In all three books, social decay leads to terrible results. There was one good Depression joke in Lewis’ novel, though.
“What’s the capital of the United States?”
“About half what it was last year.”
Let’s hope it doesn’t happen here.