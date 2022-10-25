Many readers will remember the old Art Linkletter TV show from the early ‘60s. He got kids to say silly things, embarrassing their parents or themselves by their innocence about life, especially sex.
My students write all sorts of things to me. They get more chances to write about themselves than I gave to kids at my old school, mostly because my current students simply don’t have analytical skills or a broad base of knowledge.
But they have a lot to say. I taught my class the word “rapscallion” to describe the mischievous, good-hearted, but impulsive group of boys in one class period. They took the word gleefully as a badge of honor. One kid said he called his mother that word. She was not happy.
One of those boys is one of the leaders of the rapscallions, handsome, outgoing, a chatterbox with a short attention span. In a personal response, he revealed his deep commitment to God. His revelation brought me some insight into his character. We had a chance for a quiet conversation once to draw him out about ethics and the way he presents himself.
Another boy wrote something similar about religion, and that God talks to him, but he is very withdrawn and sad, as he shared in conversation.
On an assignment I gave them describing what they understand to be a good life, many of them gave heartwarming accounts of people in their family they admired, and lots of them mentioned the importance of family. Unlike Linkletter’s small white children, most of my students are Hispanic.
I recently gave my juniors a writing assignment with two choices, taken from a generic college application form. The one I played up was to imagine that they had a ticket to anywhere in the world. I also sweetened the pie by saying that Rich Mister Pool would also give them $5,000 for hotels, restaurants, transportation, shopping, and fees. The minimum for the assignment was 500 words.
Though I got some good work from some kids, who did research to be able to identify in detail the places where they wanted to go — Japan and Dubai were chosen often — many of those students found the writing hard going, and the word count hard to meet. I often cajoled them to write another few sentences. A few students seem to write at about 60 words an hour.
There was no such problem with other kids. They responded to the prompt that instructed them to think about the challenges and opportunities that had shaped them.
These students wrote more, in some cases exceeding the 700 word limit. They had things they wanted to say. I was stunned by the trauma.
One boy wrote about how isolated and alone he was, that the only thing he did with people was occasionally to go running with his dad. He also told me not to talk to him about his paper.
Another boy, very bright, wrote about moving around the country with a lesbian mother and being harassed for his racial identity. He wanted to talk about it. When I asked him how he thought his upbringing had been different, he shared that his mother was abusive, and that he would leave when he turns 18.
A girl, pretty and smart and a delightful student, talked about her parents’ divorce, about her mother wanting to remarry until she discovered the man’s serious drug addiction, which led to moving to Texas, a failed reconciliation of the parents, and a father’s unsuccessful suicide attempt in the living room.
I was surprised that young women were so willing to talk about sexual assault. This covered a spectrum, from middle-school girls cajoled into sending nudes to boys who shared them with friends, to actual rape. I confirmed that all these were in the past; I report any ongoing abuse.
One girl has a boyfriend now, and they’re crazy about each other. Another decided that she is a lesbian. She needs someone she can trust so she can love and be loved. I understand.
The trauma went on and on. I addressed it in class, telling the students I was really sorry to know they had gone through that, and that although I couldn’t make up for what they didn’t get (better childhoods, sometimes better parents, though I didn’t say that part) all we could do is put one foot in front of another, try to learn what we could in class, and know that they are valued and cared for. I told them they are in my prayers, and they are the reason I come to work every day.
And then I thanked them for honoring me with their stories. Tomorrow is another day.