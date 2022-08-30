As years rush by, the appeal of the retro has grown. I don’t mean just the postwar pre-postmodern literature and furniture I grew up with — it also extends to items of utility and beauty. Like pens.
I have taken to using fountain pens, and I’ve come to love the writing experience with them, even if they require more attention and care than do ballpoint and rollerball pens.
You realize early that they usually go through ink a lot faster than ballpoints do. The size of the nib matters, too, with a broader point putting much more ink onto the paper. I have a beautiful red Namiki Falcon I keep filled with red ink. When I mark just a few sets of student papers, it’s refill time.
Fountain pens can be refilled in two basic ways, cartridges and pistons. Plastic cartridges are easy to replace and not messy. I keep boxes of them in desks at home and work. Though there are some standard cartridges, some pen makers use proprietary ones.
The piston system uses bottled ink and is more economical. It requires dipping the nib into an ink bottle and twisting or pulling to operate a piston. You also get more choices of ink color; I’ve become fond of a subdued green ink.
Many pens come with converters to allow them to use either system. A pen that twists from the back of the barrel, like my vintage Montblanc 221, is less likely to leave ink on your fingers. The Lamy ink bottles I use are broader than they are tall, and tip-proof. I would imagine few things more disruptive than to knock over an ink bottle.
Fountain pens can be luxury and status items, often brandished by executives signing documents. You can spend wildly exorbitant amounts for a good fountain pen, though I won’t. One of my favorites is a $30 Sailor pen in transparent olive green with a steel nib. I use green ink in it, and can see just how much ink is in the pen.
Though a well-made steel nib can give a good writing experience, gold nibs are smoother and more fun to write with. Entry level gold nib pens cost about $200 and can last a lifetime.
Writing with a fountain pen is a more expressive experience than writing with a ballpoint. I find myself writing in cursive script, something I had abandoned when I was in sixth grade. I write more slowly than I would with other pens, and much slower than I can type. Especially when I slow down, my penmanship improves notably. Penmanship is one of those retrograde fading arts.
Although many fine pens are produced in the United States and Europe, the Japanese love them. Their writing system was originally developed for writing with brushes, and the effect of a medium-nib pen can recreate much of the style and beauty of their writing.
Fountain pens can make excellent gifts. Recipients who use them regularly may be reminded of the giver for many years. I sent a lovely blue Sailor pen to my daughter for her birthday this year, and I have other recipients in mind.
Usually I write these columns at my computer, but the first draft of this one was done on lined paper using five pens and four different colors of ink.
I have a small collection of fountain pens that I’m trying hard to keep from becoming a larger one.