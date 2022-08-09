People constantly want to sort themselves into two kinds. I think that’s usually a Really Bad Thing, but not always.
One of those sorting dichotomies seems to be useful. It’s the one between “maximizers” and “satisficers.” I’ve seen it play out often, and understanding the different approaches that people can take to making decisions can, at the very least, reduce the amount of frustration we feel with each other.
Maximizers try to get all the available information on a topic before making a decision. They want to make the very best choice, whether it involves which restaurant they go to, which item on the menu is most highly rated, what music they hear, or which translation of a foreign novel is the best. They maximize about everything, but most about their health.
Their ethos could be summarized as “only the best is good enough.”
They take more time to make their decisions. They often make good decisions, but they’re also more likely to regret the decisions they made. Often they are conscious that there were many options, perhaps better ones, that they never investigated. Sometimes they are plagued with the paralysis of analysis and can’t make a choice. They procrastinate.
They end up, compared to satisficers, with somewhat more high paying jobs, but they are less happy about them.
The term “satisficing” was coined in 1956 by economist Herbert Simon. It refers to a strategy of looking at alternatives until an acceptable choice is found. In his Nobel Prize acceptance speech, Simon says, “decision makers can satisfice either by finding optimum solutions for a simplified world, or by finding satisfactory solutions for a more realistic world.”
Satisficers make decisions more quickly than maximizers do, and they don’t look back in regret. Their motto might be, “good enough is good enough.” Researchers who investigate these decisions do not find a great difference in the quality of the decisions.
Most people fall somewhere in the middle of the decision-making spectrum. There seems to be a temperamental, probably genetic, basis for which one a person chooses. As people age, they tend to rely more on satisficing than maximizing. Perhaps that’s one reason that older people often report themselves happier.
One scholar says, ““Maximizers make good decisions and end up feeling bad about them. Satisficers make good decisions and end up feeling good.” Maximizers are confident in the judgment of experts; satisficers are confident in their own judgment.
People can easily get frustrated with each other’s decision processes. Maximizers think satisficers are impulsive and content to settle for mediocrity and lazy thinking. Satisficers think maximizers are indecisive and neurotic, making the perfect the enemy of the good.
Satisficers may have very high standards in areas they think are important. Maximizers realize that some choices don’t demand full information. You can test yourself online, though I suspect that maximizers would regard this test as too short and not rigorous enough.
My wife always checks the reviews on new restaurants. She’s the one who introduced me to maximizers and satisficers. We’re different. She tends toward perfectionism (heck, she chose me), though I have some high standards regarding clutter we don’t always share.
When I responded to a podcast on this subject by exclaiming that maximizers were neurotics, she understood the origin of the conflicts that happen even in a happy marriage.
Realizing that people are temperamentally different helps us to be less judgmental and rigid, which can help us be better spouses, better friends, and better citizens.
People can change. The good news is that there is hope for maximizers, bless their hearts.