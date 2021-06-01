I think everybody should have a few German words in their vocabulary. Well, at least I think readers of this column should; I suppose lots of folks could get by without them as I’ve managed to live a life free of algebra.
One of the most useful of these words is “Weltanschauung.” Though it’s difficult to spell, (how many words do you know with a double “u”?) it refers to somebody’s entire worldview, the big picture of what reality is and how it works.
A worldview is stable, and sometimes it’s more stable than the world itself. I have had some long-standing ideas recently challenged.
One of these is UFOs, which our government calls UAP, for “unexplained aerial phenomenon.” Remember that our government used to call ISIS by the forgettable acronym ISIL. The court of public opinion ignored them.
I’ve always been a UFO skeptic. I remember being in high school and reading a book debunking them, explaining people’s experiences as misinterpretation of natural events. That doesn’t even get into all the abduction stories and other strange tales of mutilated cattle. Those were easy to dismiss. Even basically normal people can be weird.
Now, however, UFOs have gone from being a joke to the subject of serious scrutiny. Video footage from Navy F-18 fighters has been released showing objects acting in ways that aircraft can’t. Pilots and reputable people, including Jimmy Carter, have reported sightings. A report is in the works.
We shall see. The idea of aliens lurking just outside our clear observational range clashes with beliefs I’ve held for half a century. I wonder about the shock first contact would bring, though I suspect that most people would carry on with their lives.
Especially, I suppose, the folks who don’t know any German words.
Another aspect of my Weltanschauung is my resistance to conspiracy theories. I recognize that conspiracies do exist: 9/11 and the assassination of President Lincoln were conspiracies. I’ve never bought into the Kennedy conspiracy theories, though I’ve come to believe that the CIA did collude after the fact to cover up their embarrassment in having Oswald in surveillance and failing to recognize his danger.
When I heard conspiracy theories about COVID-19 originating from a lab in China, I was originally inclined to reject them. Too many reputable and credible sources though, have come forward to say there’s a real possibility the virus originated in a Chinese lab for me to be sure about that rejection.
I think the conspiracy, if it existed, was most likely not a deliberate release of the virus, but an attempt to hide an embarrassing truth. The Chinese Communist Party has a lot of experience with that and is more ruthless and efficient than any governmental entity in America.
Finally, I haven’t believed in ghosts or seances or supernatural occurrences for most of my life. Unlike some smart people in the 19th century, many of the figures I most respect have rejected the supernatural.
Still, recently someone close to me had occasion to consult a person who is known as a psychic. That person apparently said some prescient and insightful things about people I know. According to the teller, it wasn’t just fishing with broad statements that any charlatan could make.
I wasn’t there, so my skepticism still endures. It’s been pushed hard, though.
In “Hamlet,” the eponymous protagonist talks to his skeptical friend about what seems to be his father’s ghost: “There are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”
The doors of skepticism are valuable, but they can’t stay locked forever.