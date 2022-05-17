Last week my oldest friend — in terms of personal longevity, not the length of our friendship — died just a few days short of her 94th birthday.
Hélène Howard was my wife Helen’s maternal aunt. Her death was sudden; despite the afflictions of age, she had been in good spirits last Sunday.
She died with her mind and personality and dignity and charming British accent intact.
She was a very social person with many friends. We received many hand-written cards and letters from her. After Hélène stopped driving, my wife would send her boxes of blank greeting cards to help her keep up her extensive correspondence.
One summer we took her to Kroger for “three items.” Well, I sat in the car for over an hour and got in quite a good nap as she and Helen returned with a cart full of groceries. Helen and I used to joke about “three items” but we never teased Hélène about it.
She never married, and not having children of her own, would lavish gifts on her nieces and nephews, including suppers at the historic Golden Lamb Restaurant, which has been in operation since 1803.
She would insist on sending us money to pay us for little things we would do for her on our visits to Ohio, where she lived in the same retirement center as Helen’s mother. Though we did not need the money, we realized that she expressed her love through generosity and gifts.
The last time we visited, we took her to Barnes & Noble. She wanted to buy a children’s book for a mentally disabled daughter of one of her friends. As she sat sipping lattes with Helen, she handed me the books and her credit card for me to pay. I used my own. She figured that out, and sent me the money, but not before asking Helen if I’d be offended. She was self-reliant and solvent until the end, a proud retired teacher.
I used to call her “Aunt Hélène” until she asked me just to call her by her first name. She explained that we were friends. We were.
We talked about poetry and books and religion and TV documentaries. Her mind ranged widely, including a surprising interest in Cincinnati Reds baseball games. She was a big fan of my columns and poems.
She was a lifelong member of the Church of the New Jerusalem, which follows allegorical interpretations of Scripture revealed to Emanuel Swedenborg. Her church has some pretty specific ideas about the afterlife. I hope they’re right about that.
She had a long life and we will miss her, but we are not sad for her sake, but for her sister’s, Helen’s mom Gabrielle.
Hélène would visit Gabrielle daily, driving up to her room on a red electric scooter. They played countless games of Scrabble together. Gabrielle can barely hear anymore, and she isn’t as gregarious as her sister was. I know Gabrielle will miss her sister terribly.
When her son told her the news, Gabrielle’s first response was to say that she’s happy for Hélène. She also wants to join her and her husband and other loved ones in heaven.
Hélène loved to talk. She could be chatty, and she would have long telephone conversations.
Edgar Lee Masters’ poem “Silence” ends this way: “If we who are in life cannot speak / Of profound experiences / Why do you marvel that the dead / Do not tell you of death? / Their silence shall be interpreted / As we approach them.”
Hélène believed that heaven is where souls continue to do good for people in this world.
She’ll be right at home.