If there’s ever been a Christmas season when it seems we’re slouching toward Bethlehem, this must be it.
Personally, I’m happy and healthy, but I’m constantly pushing back against the cheerlessness of our time.
Many of us are emotionally worn out by the Covid epidemic, by the breakdown of our social and political institutions, and by our constant culture-war bickering over how we identify ourselves with and against others.
I’m reminded of a very old text, when angels sang out the blessing “peace on earth, good will toward men.” We could use some of that, for sure.
Contemporary readers will be drawn to the word “men” in that passage. It doesn’t refer to sex or gender. In the second chapter of Luke, the word “men” is written “anthrōpois,” which literally means “humans.” If Luke had meant “males,” he could have said that.
There’s a wonderful online word-for-word translation of the New Testament that lets those who haven’t studied Greek at least see what is going on.
“Peace” is literally translated from “eir-n.” The words “good will” convey the Greek term “eudokia,” literally “well-seeming” or “delight.”
Finally, the expression “on earth” does not refer to the planet, but is “gēs,” a word meaning “land.” Certainly “earth” is a good synonym, but it also seems that the phrase means “peace be upon the land.” If you want to pursue this and see how other translators dealt with the same passage, other online resources are at hand.
It’s worth mentioning, since Covid mutations keep getting assigned Greek letters, that there’s a difference and a similarity between omicron and omega.
The Greek language has both short and long vowels. English long vowels change pitch; Greek sometimes does that, and sometimes pronounces the vowel for a bit longer. They also have two letters for “o.”
“Omicron” is the short “o.” Think of “o-micron.” “Omega” is the long “o.” Think of “o-mega.” That doesn’t have anything to do with peace on earth, but it’s interesting. Omega is the last letter of the Greek alphabet — if they name a plague variant after that, well, that’s more interesting than we even need to think about.
Back to peace on earth. It’s important to know that there are two types of empathy, emotional empathy and cognitive empathy. Most of us understand the former as an ability to perceive and share the feelings of others.
Cognitive empathy is an ability to understand other persons’ motivation and perspective. It does not necessarily involve feeling the same way they do. It’s a good skill to have if you want to understand people, especially people you don’t really like.
Militaries around the world conduct war games, sometimes around a table, where some officers are given the task of conducting a conflict as the opponent. The goal is to figure out what an enemy might do with the resources at hand.
For example, you don’t have to have emotional empathy to try to understand the motivation and reasoning of Putin and Xi and the Islamic State.
Some sociopathic people have cognitive empathy but not emotional empathy. This makes it easy for them to manipulate others. But many of us would benefit from trying to understand why people do what they do based on their own perspective and position in the world. We can learn this skill.
Cognitive empathy can sometimes open us to emotional empathy. Often we need to struggle against our own emotional limitations by thinking things through unemotionally. It’s as though opening our minds lets us open our hearts.
That’s one little hope for peace on earth.
Merry Christmas, y’all.