I read a lot of books this year.
I have time to read because of the things I just don’t do. I don’t watch TV or follow sports — except for things like the World Series — and I’ve never been much of a movie-goer.
I do lots besides read — I work, talk to friends, try to exercise, travel and enjoy my marriage. But I do read a lot.
Although I enjoy escaping occasionally into the alternate reality of a novel, most of what I read is nonfiction, and most of that is history.
I’ve taken to reading multiple books on the same historical era. In 2021, I read about slavery, abolitionism, the Confederacy, emancipation, Reconstruction and Jim Crow. I have read about 4,500 pages on these subjects, and there’s more to go.
I read three major works on Reconstruction. William Archibald Dunning’s 1907 history is sympathetic to the white “Redeemers” who wrested power away from the freedmen and their white allies. In places it’s overtly racist, with expressions like “barbarous negroes” used to describe people for whom literacy had been outlawed until emancipation.
Still, Dunning presents a clear account of the compromise of 1877 that gave the presidency to Republican Rutherford B. Hayes in return for the abandonment of the party’s and federal government’s support for Black enfranchisement.
W.E.B. Du Bois’ 1935 book “Black Reconstruction in America” tries to counter the narrative that Dunning and his followers had made the mainstream story. Its passionate defense of Black Americans is both its strength and weakness. Du Bois points out that the public school system in the South is a product of the Republican state governments that were kept in power by the Black vote and by intervention of Federal troops.
Sometimes Marxist historians have something to offer, because class struggles really do happen, but Du Bois tries too hard to fit a complex situation into a single ideological frame. He refers to Reconstruction, approvingly, as a dictatorship.
He quotes political speeches and newspaper editorials at excessive length, but this gives a good sampling of the time’s rhetoric, including some very racist language that shocks us today.
I wonder if contemporary college students could even read it without claiming that it harmed them and made them unsafe.
Currently the most authoritative book on Reconstruction was published in 1988 by Eric Foner. He is sympathetic to the Radical Republican efforts to remake the South, and by sheer dint of scholarship, undercuts many of Dunning’s explanations for Reconstruction’s failures.
All sides agree that the postbellum Southern governments were corrupt. The United States government under the Grant administration, unfortunately, was not much better. Foner’s book is far and away more researched and documented. It’s one of those books where reading the notes is as valuable as reading the text.
I’ve previously written a review of Kate Masur’s new book “Until Justice Be Done,” part of which covers the Reconstruction period. It’s a solid piece of work.
Along with Eric Foner’s history, the most magisterial work I read this year is Eugene Genovese’s “Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World The Slaves Made.” It too is a big, very well documented book that lets a close reader learn which sources to follow.
I have read apologists for slavery, abolitionist essays, and the writings of Black authors like Du Bois, Booker T. Washington and Frederick Douglass.
I will continue this line of study into the new year.
Eventually I will take on my next project — an evaluation of the New York Times’ 1619 Project.
I’ve got my work cut out for me.