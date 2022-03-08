I had another birthday again recently; they seem to be coming as a blizzard nowadays.
Last year I celebrated with a Zoom party for some of my oldest friends. A few friendships went back to elementary school; others from Foster Junior High, Longview High School, and Stephen F. Austin State University, all before 1975.
That was great. The old saying is, “You can make new friends, but you can’t make old friends.”
Well, that’s mostly true, but sometimes I refer to “old friends” even if I haven’t known them all that long. It just means they’re fellow Boomers. That’s the kind of ironic joke I’ve cultivated in my senescence.
This year I decided to do something different. I threw myself a birthday party and surrounded myself with young people. I had a dozen people over, all on the sunny side of forty.
About half of them were teachers at my new school; the other half I had met at church. Most of them came as couples. I don’t know all their ages, but I’m sure at least a few were younger than my daughter.
I’ve decided to cultivate friendships with young adults. People my own age are too prone to talking about their health challenges — the health and vitality of young people are a tonic. (Not gin and tonic. I noted that none of them were drinking to excess.)
The Millennial generation is a huge cohort, and along with the aging Baby Boomers dwarf the relatively small Generation X between us. I’ve read and seen a lot of negative things about the young generation, so I wanted to build some relationships and try to observe how they are going through their lives.
None of these people had children yet. They are participating in an almost worldwide drop in fertility. The rate of childbirth across the globe is 2.4 births per woman. To sustain population, a rate of 2.1 is necessary.
Even sub-Saharan Africa, which has a rate of 4.6 births per woman, is down from 6.8 in 1980.
We’ve noticed how many European countries are failing to replace themselves. That’s also been happening in Japan for a long time. Now South Korea has joined the movement. China worried about overpopulation 40 years ago and instituted a draconian one-child policy. Now they’re not so sure they did the right thing, nor are they sure they can reverse the trend toward smaller families, or no children at all.
There are many factors going into this phenomenon, but one important one is that given their choice, women are unwilling nowadays to have large families. It seems the more egalitarian the society, the quicker fertility falls.
In the long run it might not be such a bad thing if there were fewer people on the planet. Forests and wetlands and prairies would regenerate themselves through natural Creation and not human exploitation. Perhaps we would end what has been called the “Sixth Extinction.”
But there will be problems along the way. For one thing, aging populations require expensive health care and nursing care. One solution is to do nothing, to let the rich enjoy long lives and leave the poor to starve and shiver and die early.
Many societies won’t do that. Instead they will tax the younger generation to support their elders. Young adults will not be able to accumulate wealth because of the tax burden. Perhaps someday they will inherit some shabby real estate when the old pass on.
My young friends are unconcerned. It’s great to be young.