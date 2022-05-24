The war in Ukraine led me to a book I had known about, but which I’d been reluctant to read.
It is the history of the deliberate killing of fourteen million human beings between 1933 and 1945 in the countries that were controlled by the USSR and Nazi Germany. These were Poland, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The first three of these bore the brunt of the killings.
It’s “Bloodlands: Europe Between Hitler and Stalin” by Timothy Snyder.
The Soviet Union was responsible for millions of deaths, primarily in Ukraine, between 1933 and 1939. Both the USSR and Nazi Germany killed massively between 1939, when they were allies in dismembering Poland, and 1941, when Hitler betrayed Stalin and invaded the USSR. Between 1941 and 1945 the Germans perfected the industrial killing of Jews and others.
Snyder informs us of things few Americans realize. There is a difference between a labor camp and a death camp. In the former, prisoners are sent to work. Though deaths occurred due to harsh treatment and execution, most people who entered those camps left them alive. The Soviet gulag was a system of labor camps. Germans had both.
Death camps exterminated people immediately. Treblinka was where most Polish Jews died. None of the death camps were on German soil, but in Poland and the western reaches of the USSR.
When American and British troops liberated the Nazi concentration camps, they thought they had uncovered the full horror of the Holocaust. The death camps were liberated by the Red Army.
Most people who were killed never saw a death camp. They were shot over pits, sometimes dug by the victims themselves. Carbon monoxide was used in vans or fixed facilities, and at Auschwitz, an industrial insecticide.
Auschwitz had two camps, a death camp and a labor camp. The people who survived to write about it, like Elie Wiesel and Primo Levi and Victor Frankl, lived through the labor camps.
Starvation was an early method of murder. Stalin deliberately stole most food in Ukraine in 1932-1933. About three million died. The Germans starved the Soviet POWs they took in their 1941 invasion; about 3 million men died. About a million, mostly civilians, died in the siege of Leningrad.
It could have been worse. Had the Germans been successful in taking Moscow and overthrowing the Soviet government, they were planning to starve 31 million Slavs to death in the winter of 1941-42.
The scale of the depravity still shocks. Sometimes Snyder gives surprisingly precise numbers, like the 21,892 Poles, mostly military officers, killed by the Soviet NKVD at Katyn and other sites or the 33,771 Jews killed by Nazis at Babi Yar.
The people of the Bloodlands were forcibly occupied by one homicidal totalitarian regime, and then another. Sometimes local people were enthusiastic participants in the killings. Populations could be both victims and persecutors. What it meant to be a collaborator was complicated.
Snyder does his best to include personal anecdotes by survivors, as well as quotations from diaries, letters, and official correspondence. When our minds get numbed by the numbers, he insists that we must remember that each person died with their own history, hopes, and fears.
I didn’t know that my heart could take such evil. I read it because I spent a week in a classroom teaching Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel “Maus.” I lectured on “Bloodlands.”
Snyder has become a public intellectual with much to say about fascism past and present, and about the dehumanization of people through language that leads to mass killings.
I will talk about those things in my next column.