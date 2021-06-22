Last week Congress overwhelmingly passed, and the President signed, a bill creating a federal holiday commemorating Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of the enslaved population of the United States.
It was a remarkable bipartisan achievement.
Many articles have been written about this. Some are informative; others make a social or political point. After a while I stopped reading them. I know the history; agree or not, I get the points.
So this is not another column about the importance of Juneteenth. Rather, it’s a bit of a report on American history and some comments about tendentious interpretations.
I’ve developed a habit of reading several books on a topic. My most recent interest has to do with slavery, the Confederacy, Reconstruction, and Jim Crow. It’s a thoroughly documented subject, and I will never master it. Nevertheless, some outlines emerge.
My ancestors on both sides owned a small number of enslaved human beings. I decided to start by looking at the slave owners. I wanted to understand the rationalizations for the South’s “peculiar institution.”
Last year I reviewed a one-volume American history by professor Wilfred McClay. He responded to the review, and after a series of cordial emails, I asked his advice for a book describing the inner workings of the Confederacy. His recommendation led me to other books.
I’ve read two books on the ideology of slavery, as well as much of the Library of America’s volume on anti-slavery writings. My research led me to a remarkable book that I’m close to finishing.
The book is “Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World the Slaves Made,” by Eugene D. Genovese. It was published in 1973. It’s a magisterial book; you can tell the depth of research simply by looking at the end notes. He quotes letters, diaries, interviews, legal decisions, books, magazine and newspaper articles — not to mention the historical work of other scholars.
Genovese looks at many aspects of life in the time of slavery. He pays particular attention to religion. Whites used Biblical passages to justify slavery, whereas Blacks had their own ideas of what Moses and Jesus meant. It’s impossible to summarize it here, but those chapters could stand alone.
It’s important to remember that the institution was based on physical violence — any slave could be whipped. Some were whipped often, and some never, but the possibility was always there. Ironically, sometimes Blacks were allowed to whip other slaves.
Whites wanted to feel good about themselves. They needed the love of enslaved people more than the slaves needed to be loved. Sometimes there were genuine bonds of affection between master and slave. W.E.B. Du Bois, the pre-eminent Black scholar of the early 20th century, made the same point in his 1903 book “The Souls of Black Folk.”
In 1923 the Daughters of the Confederacy proposed a national monument to the Southern mammy. Blacks protested strenuously.
The book is 665 pages long, excluding notes, but is not tendentious. That is, it doesn’t push a simple thesis. Yes, general ideas get developed, but it is rather a presentation of multiple aspects of a complex reality.
Too many books rely on ideology. Genovese was a Marxist when he wrote the book — he died a conservative Catholic — but it’s not a heavy-handed treatise. You have to read carefully to recognize his biases.
Genovese has his critics, yet his work is foundational. I plan to read books by white historians, Black ones and some writers of those times. It won’t reduce to a meme, or even a column.
I am not making a point; I want to understand our American past.