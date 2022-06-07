In 1857, the Texas Legislature established the Texas Institution for the Education of the Deaf and Dumb south of the river from the Capitol in Austin. By the time my paternal grandfather, Harvey Jonathan “Jay” Poole, arrived in 1890, it was known as the Texas Deaf and Dumb Asylum.
In 1911, shortly after my grandmother, Bertha Lynch, graduated, the school dropped the “Dumb” and became known as the Texas School for the Deaf.
Recently, my sister, Charlotte, and I visited the heritage museum on the campus. We found some records and discovered a bit of a mystery.
My father, Calvin Thomas “Tom” Pool, was the only child of two deaf parents, growing up in Clarksville, Texas. My grandmother was from Texarkana. My grandfather died in 1941, before my birth, and she passed away in 1962 in Longview.
I remember my father having fluent sign language conversations with his mother. My own mother was very good at finger spelling; my sister and I grew up knowing how to spell out words. Sometimes I still find myself using the skill. It’s much slower than American Sign Language, but I can communicate with deaf people when I can’t write things down.
I have a photo of my grandfather as a child with his family. He must have been 15 and was wearing the uniform, based on Confederate soldiers’ outfits, that the male students wore then. Girls had their own uniform. Many of the younger boys did not have shoes.
There is a photo of the class of 1892 that almost certainly includes him. We narrowed him down to a few boys, but are not totally sure.
The two women at the heritage center were very helpful. I had set up the meeting by email. I shouldn’t have been surprised that they were both deaf. Charlotte was better than I at understanding their speech.
The heritage center pulled records giving birth dates and other information. Interestingly, the cards had a space for “parents are related.” The answer was no in both cases. Bertha went deaf from measles as a baby. Jay’s cause of deafness was unknown, though family story has it that he fell off a roof as a boy.
I visited my grandmother several times in Texarkana. Back then, Texarkana gas stations often had the shells of old WWII airplanes on the roof. I expected to find airplanes on gas stations in other towns but was disappointed.
In the mid ‘60s, we also visited her brother, Will, on his farm outside town. Charlotte and he hit it off famously. He had a well on his back porch and pumped water by hand. I remember one cold winter when the house was heated by firewood and was smoky.
The mystery is that Bertha’s father had a different last name, Hargis. I have learned that Bertha’s mother died a year after giving birth. Perhaps she had already lost a husband and remarried. I’m hoping that a friend experienced in genealogy can help me out.
Recently, I called the last of my dad’s cousins. She related one memorable incident about Bertha Pool getting in her brother-in-law’s face for good reason.
The family name used to be Pettypoole; later generations called themselves Petty Poole or P. Poole. Eventually they dropped the “e” at the end of the name. People have been trying to give it back to me all my life.
Though it’s not entirely accurate, I sometimes quip that my grandfather dropped the silent letter, but that all letters were silent to him.
They seem a bit more alive in my memory.