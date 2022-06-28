As I write this I can hear the sounds of a baseball game from the TV downstairs. It’s the Braves versus the Dodgers. I don’t particularly care who wins, and I think that’s wonderful.
I’m not really a baseball fan. I don’t follow any teams closely, and I don’t go out of my way to watch specific games until the World Series comes around. Friends care about the Red Sox or Cubs or Astros or Yankees, but I’m not in their league, neither National nor American.
Heck, I have one friend, a retired high school baseball coach, who recently announced that he’d watched an entire season of New York Yankees games. He can observe tiny aspects of technique that may make a difference in performance over a season or a career.
Incidentally, he is the kind of coach who produces winning teams — he also molds the character and sportsmanship of his young athletes. Like Churchill and George W. Bush in retirement, he has turned to drawing and painting as a recreation.
Many people can watch a game with more discernment than I can, and many more can watch it with more concern for the outcome. Why then, do I choose to write about baseball?
I think it’s because it’s part of summer. It’s nostalgic and historic. In the Civil War, both sides, when camped away from the front lines, frequently found themselves playing near corn and wheat fields.
When I was young, we went to the Little League games on summer nights. My brother once threw a no-hitter. I was the bookish kid then, not the athlete. But I would go with my family to watch the Arrows play, and I enjoyed the bleachers, the crowds, the smells, and the lights.
Once somebody popped a foul ball back high over the chickenwire barrier that protected spectators. I reached out and snagged it. Somebody’s dad yelled, “Sign him up!” which pleased me greatly. But I never tried out.
On Saturday and Sunday afternoons during the summer we would have the TV on. Dizzy Dean and PeeWee Reese would provide commentary. I think mostly it was Yankee games. Even though I didn’t sit through nine innings, the sounds were the background of my youth.
I went through 20 years without a television, but in the ‘80s I would turn on baseball games as the soundtrack of summer. I loved napping with a game turned low. I enjoyed the sportscasters’ banter.
In more recent years I’ve had occasion to visit a few major league ball parks, and I hope to add a few more to my bucket list. I’ll be in Cincinnati in a couple of weeks; I’ll see if the Reds are in town.
I also make a point to watch our local minor league team, the Round Rock Express. I don’t follow them either, but if I can get in two or three games a season, I’m satisfied. Someday I’ll expand my horizons and try Longhorn baseball.
I’ve come to appreciate the pace of the game, its alternations of routine plays with sudden shifts, the drama of the pitcher having a good or bad game, and the possibility of a sudden rally in the last inning.
It’s been hot and dry in Central Texas this summer. I’m booking tickets and hoping to get rained out. I’d never be happier for that to happen.
So no, I’m not really a fan, I’m not a connoisseur of the sport, I don’t have my own athletic memories to recount.
But I do find comfort and joy in this old game.