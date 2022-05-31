Last week I promised that my next column would be about fascism and the dehumanization of people by language that leads to mass killings. After the horrible events in Uvalde, I’ll put that on the shelf.
Instead, I want to write about talking to José.
We had an end-of-school gathering at my house on Friday. My wife is transferring to another school, and though she is happy about it, she wanted to say farewell to friends. I invited a mix of old and young friends, mostly teachers I’ve worked with.
José was different. He is an immigrant from Mexico, well educated in his homeland — he was trained as an agricultural engineer — doing an important but not well paid job for the school.
He’s the head custodian who runs the physical facilities, keeping the place clean, orderly, safe and efficient. He goes far beyond expectations; he loves his job and school, and he’s highly regarded.
His English is slow and halting. Because of that, I ended up in an extended conversation in Spanish, more Spanish than I’ve ever spoken at one time in my life.
I first took Spanish in 1967-68 at Foster Junior High School. My class was a remarkable group of kids. Several of them are friends today.
Although I took four years in high school and one in college, I made good grades but never really learned the language. For half a century I was a few months away from fluency.
In the last few years I’ve decided that I want to open a few more doors in the time remaining in my life, and learning Spanish was one of those portals.
I’ve heard that learning a new language helps your mind as you age, and, besides, the parents of many of my students speak that language.
It also turns out that I can read it fairly well. There are lots of cognates, something I realized a long time ago. I can often guess what words mean. The New York Times has an online section called El Times in Spanish. When I read it on my phone I can click on words to translate them.
I asked a Spanish teacher friend for books. One was a helpful review workbook, and the other, “Breaking out of Beginner’s Spanish” by Joseph J. Keenan, is a light-hearted and useful guide to language and culture.
When I want to say something I can pretty much figure it out, but listening to native speakers talk rapidly is very difficult for me. I’ll be watching Spanish-language TV with subtitles this summer, training my ear.
This brings me back to José. He spoke slowly, partly because he’s a deliberate man, and perhaps partly to help me understand.
I showed him the watercolors and photographs on our walls that Gabrielle, my mother-in-law, had done. We talked about art, our daughters, the importance of family and about many other topics.
He is a thoughtful and intelligent man, and I discovered in him a deep goodness. My wife later told me much that confirmed that impression. He has personal dignity and great pride in his work. I liked him a lot.
Eventually I moved on to my other guests. He later told my wife he had enjoyed our conversation and that my Spanish was fluent. He’s too kind. At best I was functional.
Still, I was exhilarated. It’s like realizing that you don’t need training wheels on a bicycle, or that you can read on your own without waiting for the teacher to help.
I can speak this language. Muchas gracias, José. Vaya con dios.