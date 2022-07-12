Reading and writing have been important to human cultures for a very long time. Maybe someday soon they will be supplanted by virtual reality, but at least for now you’re reading this and undoubtedly will read much more.
Silvia Ferrara’s “The Greatest Invention: A History of the World In Nine Mysterious Scripts” is a broad look at what writing is, how it came to be, and how unknown scripts are being deciphered, or not.
Ferrara is an Italian professor of Aegean civilization currently working on the Cypro-Minoan texts, trying to determine what language this rare script conveyed. Her book was written in Italian and translated by Todd Portnowitz.
It’s a wide-ranging book that includes some basic information on the history of writing and on techniques for decipherment. It also contains some of the writer’s philosophical conclusions and more than a few jokes and quips. It’s not a scholarly work; instead, it reads as though she’s presenting lectures in a classroom.
A few preliminary remarks on the transition from things to icons to symbols begin the book. It doesn’t spend a great deal of time on the historical decipherment of Egyptian hieroglyphics or Minoan Linear B or Sumerian cuneiform.
Instead, there is a section on undeciphered scripts. The Minoan writing of Crete was done in two scripts, one of which turns out to be ancient Greek, written down centuries before the peoples we know of as Greeks migrated into the area. The other is still undeciphered — we don’t know what language it represents.
A related script, and similar problems, exist on the island of Cyprus, which contains a small number of inscriptions. Not that larger samples lead to translation — Etruscan has far more examples, but remains untranslated.
Likewise, writing occurs on thousands of seals from the Indus Valley civilizations that predate the Aryan incursions, but those too are indecipherable. Perhaps the most extreme case of an unknown writing script called Rongorongo that occurs on Easter Island, the easternmost point of Polynesian expansion.
The book is breezy and brief, less than three hundred pages to cover a vast subject. It could have easily been longer and deeper.
For example, there is an illustration of four Mayan glyphs that all say “witz” or “mountain.” I couldn’t find any commonality between them. A few more pages of explanation would have gone a long way for me.
A short section on the origin of Chinese script tells us that the oldest examples are still readable almost 4,000 years later. She tantalizes us with the story of a woman, Lady Hao, at the dawn of Chinese literacy, but spends only a couple of pages before moving on.
Ferrara also discusses invented scripts, such as the syllabary that Sequoya invented for his Cherokee people. He was barely literate in English, not a scholar, but he managed to bequeath writing to his people, who still use it.
She somehow neglects the development of the Korean hangul script, created in 1443 by King Sejong the Great to bring literacy to his people.
The most unusual script in the world is Peruvian quipu, which is a system of colored twines and knots. Scholars believe it was used for administrative purposes, and also could convey narratives.
At the end of the book, Ferrara shares her insights and philosophy about languages and literacy.
This book might be useful for someone who has little familiarity with the subject. Avoiding getting into the weeds of decipherment, she keeps the ball on the fairway and out of the rough.
Still, it’s a book like gelato, pleasant but not a satisfying feast.