I walked into a business establishment last week and demanded that they take down the American flag. I’ll explain later.
First, here’s a story. Decide if anyone has done anything wrong. Then be prepared to explain your answer.
Lester is working in his shop when he finds an old American flag on the shelf. He already has one, so he cuts the flag into pieces and uses them as shop rags while working to restore his ’66 Mustang. He never tells anybody what he’s done.
Many people would feel discomfort with this act, but since they can’t see that Lester has harmed anyone, they would say he’s not done anything wrong. Others disagree, though often they can’t quite say why.
This story is adapted from Jonathan Haidt’s book “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion.” I have been re-reading the book because I think it gives us some important insight into the sources of people’s moral, political, and religious stances.
The book is written for the general reader. Haidt starts by making the point — supported by modern psychology — that our moral decisions are driven by emotional intuitions, which are in turn backed up by rationalizations. We feel that something is right or wrong, then, if necessary, we try to explain that intuition.
We flatter ourselves by saying that our reasons lead us to belief. Quoting Shakespeare, a famous philosopher says reason is “passion’s slave.”
The main point of the book is the theory of moral foundations. Haidt asserts that there are what he metaphorically calls “taste buds” of moral and political judgment. At its simplest, it says that we justify judgments based on care and fairness, but also on loyalty, authority, and sanctity.
He and other writers have proposed additional foundations; I just hope this admirably pluralist theory doesn’t develop too many moving parts.
Further, he observes that contemporary liberals rely on the first two foundations almost exclusively, whereas conservatives use all of them.
WEIRD stands for western, educated, industrialized, rich, and democratic. The WEIRDest of all are liberal American college students, the very people psychologists study. They see the world as composed of discrete objects and events, and they systematically ignore context. They are also able to suppress their disgust when they can’t rationally justify it.
Back to the flag story. Near my house is a business that flies the flag day and night. I had noticed that it was getting pretty worn. Eventually one of the stripes peeled away, and following that the whole thing split in half.
It made for a striking visual image of the nation’s condition. There is an official flag code that has no penalties for non-compliance. I felt pretty sure this was a case of negligence, not an example of provocative free speech.
I posted a photo on Facebook. My most liberal friends saw it as a sad metaphor; more conservative ones as a disgrace. I think reading Haidt would increase our understanding of where our responses come from.
Anyway, I went into the business and asked that they take it down until the arrival of a new one. I didn’t threaten or get angry or self-righteous. I suppose I didn’t really demand anything; I just explained that some people were upset and requested that they strike the colors.
The next day the flagpole was bare. I didn’t even have to call the district manager.
Books like Haidt’s can make us just a bit less angry with each other.
That’s a hope worth running up the flagpole any old day.