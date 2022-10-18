I’ve long been reluctant to re-read books, but I’ve been changing my mind recently, taking up books I read years or decades ago.
The value of re-reading is twofold. First, I know more than I used to; perhaps I will be a better reader now because of that knowledge. Second, when I re-read I am conscious of the reader I once was, and I look back on still pools of memory reflecting my original experience.
So it went with “Alice in Wonderland.” I read that book in 1962, back when we still lived on Waggoner Street in Greggton. I thought it rather silly. My tastes at the time ran to epic warriors and any science fiction I could get my hands on.
I have a wonderful leather-bound edition that I picked off the shelf recently. After I read it, I ordered “The Annotated Alice” by Martin Gardner, because I had heard that there were many puzzles and surprises hidden in it.
Good annotations open up a text by defining words. I hadn’t given much thought to what a dormouse was — I just figured it was some kind of domestic vermin lurking behind a portal. Instead, it’s a tree-dwelling mammal noted for its long hibernation period — the name is related to “dormant.”
It’s easy to miss allusions in old texts, especially when the allusions are to works and events that have faded from memory. Lewis Carroll includes a number of parody poems in his novel, spoofing verses that were well known then but forgotten now. Gardner often prints them in his marginal annotations.
Annotations can also give biographical context and can illuminate the development of the manuscript we know as the book. Gardner cites contemporary letters, diary entries, and memoirs of the writer and those who knew him. We see how the work changed over time, and how the author modified his own approach to the story.
Recently I caught most of the puns I overlooked when I was a child. When the Duchess says, “take care of the sense, and the sounds will take care of themselves,” I could catch the play on the British injunction to “take care of the pence, and the pounds will take care of themselves.”
All this is a lot of good fun, and illuminating. Sometimes, though, annotations can become distracting, even pedantic. I have deliberately listened to audiobooks, like “Paradise Lost,” because I didn’t want to be slowed down by following the notes.
Less whimsically, I have been working through Robert Alter’s magisterial translation of the Tanakh, or the Hebrew Bible. I will leave it to Hebrew scholars to comment on the translator’s skill, but the annotations are awesome.
Alter is attentive to sounds, imagery, and literary aspects. He explains where Hebrew words have multiple meanings, and shows us how those meanings may interact. You have to know Hebrew pretty well to recognize the puns and wordplay but he takes us there.
We also see how images relate to others, perhaps a chapter or two away, to create a literary whole. For example, he notes the progression of water and blood imagery in Exodus.
There are countless commentaries and annotated versions of Scripture. Though Alter’s notes are sometimes theological, they tend toward literary and linguistic explanation. There’s a real use for that if you want to know what the text says, and how it says it, before hastily interpreting it morally or theologically.
Annotations can be enrichments, if the source is itself rich in meaning. In their own ways Lewis Carroll and the Bible have benefited from them.