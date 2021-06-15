I was reading a newspaper article the other day, and it made me think of my grandmother insisting that she wasn’t dumb.
The word I encountered was “minoritized.” It turns out that the word, while barely existing before 2000, has taken off vertically in the Google Ngram charts during the last ten years or so. It’s finally made a major daily paper.
I looked up several definitions and explanations. One of them is that some groups, like women, are treated as subordinate or less valuable than others, even if they are not a numerical minority of the population. Other definitions are harder to follow and seem circular.
“Minority” is (usually) a noun, and “minoritized” is a participle — a verb form turned into an adjective. It emphasizes someone doing something to someone else, and in the contexts it’s used, that something is nothing any good.
Some readers may chafe at “woke-speak” or “political correctness,” but words describing people continuously evolve. As you might imagine, some think this innovation is necessary, and others believe it to be a really terrible one. Some changes, of course, are better than others.
My paternal grandparents were deaf. Their generation strove to be referred to as “deaf-mutes” because the previous term was “deaf and dumb.”
“Dumb” originally meant “incapable of speech.” To be dumbfounded was to find yourself unable to say anything, not to be suddenly made stupid. The original Indo-European root of the word meant “dust, vapor or smoke.” In German it evolved to mean “stupid,” whereas English generally used it to mean “mute.”
Eventually, after about 1823, the German usage seeped into American English. By a century ago “dumb” meant “stupid.” Deaf people are not stupid.
Meanings and connotations accrete and exfoliate from words. “Toilet” doesn’t mean what it once did. As a kid, I was bemused by the term “toilet water, “ even if it was in French.
“Retarded” was originally meant well, but accrued connotations that were demeaning. Now it’s regarded as an insult. So be it — people who are less intelligent should have their dignity affirmed at every opportunity. “Smart” is independent of “good.”
The ways to refer to different groups in our society lead to much dissension. “Native American” is a term promulgated by the U.S. government; not all the people described by it are happy about it. Some are content to be called “Indians,” because that’s what their parents and grandparents were called, and that’s what they call each other. Some prefer to be called by tribal names.
In 1988 Jesse Jackson said that his people should be called “African Americans.” That caught on for a while, but “Black” (with the new capitalization to show respect) has outstripped it, and far outpaces other terms such as “Afro-American.”
I accept the validity of linguistic change, even as I push back against trendy ideological neologisms. One of those is “Latinx,” a term coined by privileged academics to describe people who don’t use it for themselves. From what I can tell, those people prefer to refer to themselves by national origins, as Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban, Salvadorian, just as white ethnics do. When these disparate peoples start calling themselves Latinx, well, I’ll follow suit.
The 1619 Project uses the term “enslaved persons,” assiduously avoiding “slaves.” Frederick Douglass and all the abolitionists used “slaves.” You can’t deal with the original sources without using that word.
The King James Bible also avoided “slave,” though the original Greek meaning was clear. We sometimes call things by what we wish they were.
We shouldn’t be deaf to people’s sensitivities, but neither should we be dumb.