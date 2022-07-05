This column is being written right before and will be published right after our nation’s Independence Day celebration. We have celebrated our historical origin, so today let’s think about history.
Some of us read history throughout our lives; others get what we know in school or through our media environment. Why do we even teach history in schools?
One idea is that we simply want to know the truth about who we are and how we got here.
That’s perhaps the most fundamental reason, but it’s pretty general. Why do we expect people in our society to have a basic grasp of history, and why do we test people seeking citizenship on American history?
We assume that there’s a civic value to knowing history. Therein lies its power and peril, as we can see by looking at how other countries teach history.
Most nations are reluctant to teach children about the evils their country has committed. Türkiye (formerly “Turkey”) is silent about the Armenian genocide during World War I. Japan suppresses the record of its rape, plunder, and murder in China and elsewhere during World War II. The Russians, though briefly admirably honest about Soviet crimes, are gradually rehabilitating Stalin.
It must be said that the Germans have labored mightily to reveal the ugly truths about the Third Reich, and anti-imperialist interpretations of history are in vogue in Britain, on whose empire the sun once never set. In general, free speech allows nations to avoid sweeping ugly realities under a rug of enforced social solidarity.
This brings us back home. We find ourselves locked in a historical culture war over the significance of our past.
Were we founded as a nation who cut the ties to royalty and aristocracy and an established church, a people who worked to enrich themselves, and over time and with great internal struggle, to extend the blessings of liberty to more and more classes of human beings?
Or were we founded upon the theft of a continent from its native peoples, and on the theft of labor and liberty from enslaved people?
“Mythos” is the story or set of stories regarded as supplying meaning or truth to a people. Which of these opposing interpretations is true?
One wit once remarked that “the pure and simple truth is seldom pure and never simple.” Another powerful movie line is “You can’t handle the truth!”
Tragedy is not a conflict between good and evil, but between two goods. We want to see ourselves as good, and we regard opponents as evil. Good things often have a dark side; many people can’t see the shadows in their own vision.
It’s hard enough to live around people whose views are apparently antithetical to our own, but once we start talking about children we get emotionally invested. Our hopes and fears can shut down our reasonableness and agreeableness.
Do we want children to be taught that, sure, we’re not perfect, but we’ve done great things and need to stay the course to preserve our culture? Is this the complacency and self-satisfaction of oppressors?
Or do we want children to be acutely conscious of the sins of our past and to enlist them to tear down the remaining injustices in society? Is this view based on cultural self-loathing and self-righteousness?
Can we shut up long enough to shut down the shouting? Can we learn to love? I, too, have strong opinions, but I still believe that peacemakers are blessed, and I refuse to hate half my country.
I hope your Independence Day was filled with joy. Peace, y’all.